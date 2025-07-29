Photos: Rehearsals For Sophie McIntosh's ROAD KILLS With Good Apples Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has received exclusive first look photos from inside rehearsals for the upcoming World Premiere of Road Kills by Sophie McIntosh, directed by Nina Goodheart and presented by Good Apples Collective and producer ryan duncan-ayala. The show is set to run August 15-September 6 at Paradise Factory Theater (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003).

What happens to the stains you can’t get out? Road Kills follows Owen, a roadkill collector, and Jaki, a drunk driver stuck doing community service. As they traverse the highways of Wisconsin, they connect over their common ground as outsiders, challenge each other on issues of faith and family, and careen towards a collision that threatens to shatter them both. Sophie McIntosh’s unflinching new play forces us to confront the long-lasting repercussions of abuse — and urges us not to look away.

The cast will feature D.B. Milliken, Mia Sinclair Jenness, and Michael Lepore with understudies Anna Aubrey and Nicholas Turturro.

The creative team will include Lighting Design by Paige Seber, Scenic Design by Junran "Charlotte" Shi, Props Design by Sean Frank, Sound Design by Max Van, Costume Design by Saawan Tiwari with Associate Director & Dramaturg Mia Fowler, Intimacy & Fight Director Willow Funkhouser, Production Stage Manager Damayati Wallace, and Associate Producer Sarah Jones.

Tickets ($18-$50) are available for advance purchase at www.roadkillsplay.com. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo credit: Nina Goodheart