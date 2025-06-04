 tracking pixel
Photos: Paradise Factory Premieres WORKPLACE INJURIES

WORKPLACE INJURIES runs through June 8.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
Paradise Factory is presenting WORKPLACE INJURIES, the World Premiere of three one-act plays by Eric Maierson, Joan Mathieu and Grant James Varjas. Check out photos from the show.

WORKPLACE INJURIES is:
• BOOKSTORE. It's just before closing time at a bookstore in Beacon, New York, when one last customer arrives to challenge the store's owner.
• THAT PICTURE OF YOU. A college professor faces a reckoning.
• DIET COKE FOR THE DEAD. Two park rangers spend the night watching over the body of a hiker who has fallen to his death.

WORKPLACE INJURIES stars Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore in Eric Maierson’s THAT PICTURE OF YOU (directed by Sean Patrick Folster), Monique Vukovic and Ken Forman in Joan Mathieu’s DIET COKE FOR THE DEAD (directed by Howard Fishman), and Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu in Grant James Varjas’ BOOKSTORE (directed by Chuck Blasius). 

WORKPLACE INJURIES runs through June 8, Thursday thru Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. Paradise Factory is located at 64 E. 4th St., NYC (between Bowery and 2nd Ave.) For tickets and info, visit www.paradisefactory.org

Photo Credit: Bob Sacha

Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore
Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore 

Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore
Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore

Ken Forman and Monique Vukovic
Ken Forman and Monique Vukovic 

Ken Forman and Monique Vukovic
Ken Forman and Monique Vukovic 

Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu
Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu

Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu
Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu



