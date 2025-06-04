Photos: Paradise Factory Premieres WORKPLACE INJURIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paradise Factory is presenting WORKPLACE INJURIES, the World Premiere of three one-act plays by Eric Maierson, Joan Mathieu and Grant James Varjas. Check out photos from the show.

WORKPLACE INJURIES is:

• BOOKSTORE. It's just before closing time at a bookstore in Beacon, New York, when one last customer arrives to challenge the store's owner.

• THAT PICTURE OF YOU. A college professor faces a reckoning.

• DIET COKE FOR THE DEAD. Two park rangers spend the night watching over the body of a hiker who has fallen to his death.

WORKPLACE INJURIES stars Sean Patrick Folster and Katie Moore in Eric Maierson’s THAT PICTURE OF YOU (directed by Sean Patrick Folster), Monique Vukovic and Ken Forman in Joan Mathieu’s DIET COKE FOR THE DEAD (directed by Howard Fishman), and Chase McCloud and Joan Mathieu in Grant James Varjas’ BOOKSTORE (directed by Chuck Blasius).

WORKPLACE INJURIES runs through June 8, Thursday thru Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. Paradise Factory is located at 64 E. 4th St., NYC (between Bowery and 2nd Ave.) For tickets and info, visit www.paradisefactory.org

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 9% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds