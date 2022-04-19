Photos: On the Red Carpet For GIRLS WHO WALKED ON GLASS At Alchemical Studios

Three young women, three actually lived stories, three fights to make their voices heard. Alchemical Studios staged Girls Who Walked On Glass from April 7th through April 10th.

Check out red carpet photos below!

In the 21st Century, the lives of women have become even more complex. Young women must struggle to navigate the dangers resulting from the choices they confront. Girls Who Walked On Glass dramatizes three of these true stories.

Girls Who Walked On Glass relays to its audience the actual tale of horrors three young women have endured - such as rape, HIV, and domestic violence. We followed them room to room on their journeys, meeting the people they encounter who offer help and guidance along the way.

This production is was unusual, immersive show which divides the audience into two groups and carefully guides them through multiple rooms. Whether it is in workplaces, restaurants, or living rooms, the audience will experience the pivotal moments in each woman's life. They not only saw the story, they lived it with these women- feeling first-hand the fear, anxiety and desperation. Many times, it takes took several wrong and even more frightening turns in life in order to finally achieve their ultimate freedom.

Girls Who Walked On Glass runs from April 7 - 10, 2022, at Alchemical Studios (104 W. 14th St., 3rd Floor, NYC). Writer Gordon Farrell (Co-Author, The Lifespan of a Fact) produced this immersive theatrical evening through his Red Productions Events, along with Chelsea LeSage, and Sean Lynch. Kelly Barrett-Gibson directed a cast of nine actors bravely portraying these real-life struggles.

The cast included Chelsea LeSage, Molly Callahan, Katherine Mullis, Sean Lynch Ron Barba, Veronica Vale Duffy, Daniel Greer, Ilana Lori Kresch, and Melissa Xiaolan Warren. Production Design by Ray Recht, Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Kurt Roediger, Assistant Stage Managed by Joseph Guarino. Photos by Lisa Kramer.

Red Productions Events was founded in 2009 by Gordon Farrell and Tatiana Gelfand to present artists' salons on New York's LES. Jazz musicians, slam poets, visual artists and indie filmmakers all had their moment to shine -- but collections of monologues performed by women, based on the true stories of women, soon became the central mission of Red Productions.

Playwright and co-founder Gordon Farrell, who would eventually be produced on Broadway, undertook to fully dramatize the stories he had been entrusted with. It was avant-garde director and filmmaker Tatiana Gelfand, co-founder of Red Productions, who conceived the idea of a walkthrough experience, eventually developing it and fleshing it out, while producer-playwright Farrell honed and refined the script.

GIRLS WHO WALKED ON GLASS is the result, and in 2019 the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo staged it for 16 sold-out performances to enthusiastic critical acclaim. After being delayed by several waves of COVID-19 we were proud, finally, to remount this theater experience in New York!