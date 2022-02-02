Photos: MANDELA to be Presented at American Theatre of Actors

East Harlem Repertory Theatre in association with Yolanda Brooks Productions, will revive the critically-acclaimed music and dance-filled play "MANDELA."

Written by Yolanda Brooks (a local NYC civil servant) and John Ruiz Miranda (a retired 9/11 NYC fireman), this compelling drama with many lighthearted moments, garnered great praise during its run at the National Black Theatre and The Actors Temple. Now, this essential stage work comes to the American Theatre of Actors - one of the last theaters from the original Broadway district.

Opening February 8th and running throughout the month, this powerful biographic piece will surely educate and entertain the audience. Visit www.mandelanyc.com for further info and to make reservations. (please note: some performances may already be sold-out)

Featuring details never before revealed, MANDELA unveils the gripping story of Nelson Mandela in a world forever changed by apartheid. Confrontational and uncompromising, the play relates Nelson and Winnie Mandela's pursuit for freedom from oppression in South Africa. This play pushes the envelope by cleverly enacting how the U.S. and South Africa mirrored each other; as protesting Blacks in each country suffered similar social injustices while fighting against oppression; and how the CIA played a mysterious role in Mr. Mandela's capture. "At this tense time across the country," says Executive Producer Yolanda Brooks, "the show's highly sensitive subjects, are even more timely and relevant, making its presence a moving experience for all."



Geared for the socially-conscious, MANDELA delivers a powerful and timely message in a racially and socially inclusive manner. The multi-cultural cast is comprised of native African, African-American, Caucasian, and Latino actors. MANDELA features Robert Greene, Nadijah Abdul Khaliq, Malika Nzinga, Albin Weidenbladh, James Garrett, Lamine Thiam, Thaddeus Birkett, Yohance Allenye, Tyler McCall, Clark Pena, John Shortt, Lufefe Kente, Keith L.T. Wright and Arlene McGriff.

The production features sound and visual design by John Ruiz-Miranda and Patricio Pereira and the Stage Manager is Julia Walker, with lighting design by Maarten Cornelis.



Yolanda Brooks is a New York City civil servant. Born and raised in Manhattan, her love for the arts blossomed during her youth when she pursued on stage dancing and music. However, it was her gift for writing that propelled her playwriting and production career in 2010. Her plays have entertained over 100,000 school aged children and adults. Some of her works include "Mandela", "The Motown Story" and "Tribute to African American Inventors".

John Ruiz Miranda is an award-winning writer, producer, director, politician and philanthropist. A retired 9/11 NYC Firefighter, John has been a producer of children's theatre since 1983. Recently dubbed "The new Mr. Rogers" by Access Hollywood, John's productions have been attended by over 1 million NYC children and adults.