Photos: LYSISTRATA Staged Reading At Needs More Work Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Needs More Work Productions' will present a staged reading of Lysistrata, premiered at the end of Februarym bringing Aristophanes’ timeless comedy, to the stage at New Perspectives Studio in Midtown Manhattan.

Lysistrata, a powerful comedic classic, follows the story of the women of Athens, led by the titular Lysistrata, who take an unexpected stand by withholding intimacy from their husbands to end the Peloponnesian War.

Directed by Emily Mayo, this modern take on the ancient play brings new life to Aristophanes’ vision, blending timeless humor with contemporary themes. Audiences enjoyed a dynamic cast, engaging performances, and a lively, interactive experience that reflects the play’s themes of power, unity, and resistance. The cast was led by the captivating Emma Sarah Davis as Lysistrata herself, with additional cast members including Broadway veteran Megan Lomax, and rising stars Zoe Kay, Franca Rosenblatt, Audra Bowers, Adelynn Erin, Tiffany Munoz, Annabella Pritchard and producers Sivan Raz, Penelope Rose Deen and Jennie Reich Litzky.

Needs More Work Productions creates spicy, bold, and colorful theater for a better tomorrow. Specializing in site specific and immersive shows, they perform unique adaptations of beloved classics in the green spaces of New York City. Needs More Work Productions’ shows center themes of social activism, creating thought-provoking conversations directly between audience members and performers. Said to “raise the bar for indie theater”, their philosophy of hopeful action is a standout in the NYC independent theater scene. The company is led by visionary Artistic Director, Sivan Raz.

Photo Credit: Dalton Benkert



Emma Sarah Davis and Audra Bowers

Sivan Raz and Tiffany Munoz

Sivan Raz and Jennie Reich Litzky

Adelynn Erin, Annabella Pritchard and Jennie Reich Litzky

Megan Lomax and Adelynn Erin=

Penelope Rose Deen

Penelope Rose Deen, Annabella Pritchard and Jennie Reich Litzky

Franca Rosenblatt, Megan Lomax and Zoe Kay

Comments