Photos: Jodie Markell in LENI'S LAST LAMENT at the Paradise Factory Theater

Performances run May 29 - June 14.
After a World Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe and a workshop production at United Solo Festival that won Best Script, Best Actress and Best Director, LENI'S LAST LAMENT makes its US Premiere. This darkly satirical play with music is written by Gil Kofman, directed by Richard Caliban, and stars Obie Award winner Jodie Markell as propagandist filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. Check out photos below!
Oh, Leni! In LENI'S LAST LAMENT, Hitler’s controversial filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl brazenly poses as a misunderstood victim as she attempts to justify and sanitize her notorious past. Set in Leni’s editing room and presented as a macabre, comic cabaret with a live accordionist, the timely play is a wild, ironic ride full of hard-to-believe insights into this provocative figure as she desperately reassembles her life to create a more palatable portrait.
LENI'S LAST LAMENT runs May 29 - June 14 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 8pm & Sunday at 7pm.
Photo Credit: Francis Krow
