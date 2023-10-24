Photos: Get a First Look at Bio Drama Of Sculptor Camille Claudell OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE at American Theatre of Actors

Kristyn Koczur’s biographical drama about acclaimed sculptor Camille Claudel (1864 – 1943) titled OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... runs through October 28 at American Theatre of Actors. It is directed by Daniel Amenda. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 8pm at ATA's Sargent Theatre (314 W. 54th St. NY, NY 10019). Running time is 70 minutes. Tickets are $24 at Click Here.

OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... tells the story of French sculptor Camille Claudel, muse and mistress of Auguste Rodin. Considered audacious in her time, Camille was ridiculed by her peers because she aspired to achieve recognition and stature among the great artists of Paris, a community overwhelmingly dominated by men in the late 1800s. Unwilling to recognize boundaries both personally and professionally, she was imprisoned in an insane asylum where she spent the last 30 years of her life.

OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... stars Teddy Biggins, Henry Davis (as Rodin), Sophia Furshpan, Frederic Jean, Kristyn Koczur (as Camille Claudel), Sanam Erfani, Hannah Fink, Collin Hendley, Valeriya Pushkareva, and Nissi Victoria Toro. The production team includes Francis J. Roach (choreographer), Callie Stribling (stage manager), Ken Coughlin (lighting, sound and technical director), Daryl Wugalter (set and costumes) and Jai Jeffryes (incidental music).

Henry Davis, Kristyn Koczur, Collin Hendley, Hannah Fink & Bart Elliott
Henry Davis, Kristyn Koczur, Collin Hendley, Hannah Fink & Bart Elliott

Valeriya Pushkareva, Frederic Jean & Hannah Fink
Valeriya Pushkareva, Frederic Jean & Hannah Fink

Kristyn Koczur, Teddy Biggins & Sophia Furshpan
Kristyn Koczur, Teddy Biggins & Sophia Furshpan

Valeriya Pushkareva & Kristyn Koczur
Valeriya Pushkareva & Kristyn Koczur

Collin Hendley, Valeriya Pushkareva, Frederic Jean, Hannah Fink & Nissi Victoria Toro
Collin Hendley, Valeriya Pushkareva, Frederic Jean, Hannah Fink & Nissi Victoria Toro

Kristyn Koczur & Bart Elliott
Kristyn Koczur & Bart Elliott

Bart Elliott
Bart Elliott




