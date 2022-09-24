Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre

Cherry Jam will run from September 23rd to October 9th.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  

Production photos have been released for Burning House's upcoming production of "Cherry Jam," a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.

Check out the photos below!

The cast includes David De Almo (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5Eva) as Lopakhin, Kelly McCready (Extrapolations, Sex Object) as Varya, Kelli Ruttle (The Food That Built America, Off-Broadway's Bill W. and Dr. Bob) as Lovey, Megan Medley (Lady Macbeth at CWRU/CPH, The Hive's Golden Age of Content ) as Anya, Connor Wilson (Cheers to Us, Red-Tailed Hawk) as Peter, and Drama Desk nominee Joseph Franchini (The Navigator) as Gaev.

The company is Directed by McCready, and is joined by Lighting Designer Natasha Rotondaro, Costume Designer Cecilia X. Gutierrez, Scenic Designer Jiaying Zhang, and Sound Designer Lauren Winnenberg who will also serve as Production Stage Manager.

Cherry Jam will run from September 23rd to October 9th in residency at IRT Theatre in the West Village, as part of the 3B Development Series. Cherry Jam received support from the Dramatists Guild Foundation, The Chain Theatre, and The Indie Theatre Fund/Indiespace. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

Founded in 2018, Burning House is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to brutally reinventing classic plays and the development of urgent new works. In a world progressively getting harder to live in, Burning House has a particular interest in modern stories that set gender, class, and the environment on fire. With an emphasis on great acting and barebones aesthetic, our productions are intimate, roguish and often uncomfortable.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Megan Medley

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelly McCready and Megan Medley

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelly McCready and Megan Medley

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini and Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini and Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini, David De Almo, and Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelli Ruttle and Kelly McCready

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini, Kelli Ruttle, and Kelly McCready

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelli Ruttle, Joseph Franchini, Kelly McCready, and David De Almo

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Connor Wilson

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelly McCready

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Joseph Franchini

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
David De Almo, Connor Wilson, Kelly McCready, Joseph Franchini, Megan Medley, and Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelly McCready, Joseph Franchini, Megan Medley, and Kelli Ruttle

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Connor Wilson, Megan Medley, David De Almo, Kelly McCready, Kelli Ruttle, and Joseph Franchini

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Kelli Ruttle and Joseph Franchini

Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
Connor Wilson and David De Almo


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


IRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in OctoberIRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in October
September 24, 2022

IRT Theater will present a workshop production of you don't have to do anything, a new play by Ryan Drake, directed by Ryan Dobrin, as a part of their 3B Development Series from October 13-16.
Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry ReadingCast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading
September 23, 2022

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.
MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022
September 23, 2022

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I Babysat Jesus debuts United Solo Theater Festival on October 5th at Theater Row, NYC.
Out Of The Box Theatre Company Presents CHICAGO By Maurine WatkinsOut Of The Box Theatre Company Presents CHICAGO By Maurine Watkins
September 23, 2022

Out of the Box Theatre Company opens its 2022-23 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the rarely seen but classic comedy Chicago: The Play by Maurine Watkins, October 13-23.
New York City Children's Theater To Premiere The Adventures Of HONEY AND LEON: THE MUSICAL!New York City Children's Theater To Premiere The Adventures Of HONEY AND LEON: THE MUSICAL!
September 23, 2022

On October 8th, 2022, New York City Children's Theater will kick off its 26th season with the world premiere of the new musical The Adventures of Honey and Leon!