Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre

Production photos have been released for Burning House's upcoming production of "Cherry Jam," a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.

Check out the photos below!

The cast includes David De Almo (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5Eva) as Lopakhin, Kelly McCready (Extrapolations, Sex Object) as Varya, Kelli Ruttle (The Food That Built America, Off-Broadway's Bill W. and Dr. Bob) as Lovey, Megan Medley (Lady Macbeth at CWRU/CPH, The Hive's Golden Age of Content ) as Anya, Connor Wilson (Cheers to Us, Red-Tailed Hawk) as Peter, and Drama Desk nominee Joseph Franchini (The Navigator) as Gaev.

The company is Directed by McCready, and is joined by Lighting Designer Natasha Rotondaro, Costume Designer Cecilia X. Gutierrez, Scenic Designer Jiaying Zhang, and Sound Designer Lauren Winnenberg who will also serve as Production Stage Manager.

Cherry Jam will run from September 23rd to October 9th in residency at IRT Theatre in the West Village, as part of the 3B Development Series. Cherry Jam received support from the Dramatists Guild Foundation, The Chain Theatre, and The Indie Theatre Fund/Indiespace. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

Founded in 2018, Burning House is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to brutally reinventing classic plays and the development of urgent new works. In a world progressively getting harder to live in, Burning House has a particular interest in modern stories that set gender, class, and the environment on fire. With an emphasis on great acting and barebones aesthetic, our productions are intimate, roguish and often uncomfortable.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.