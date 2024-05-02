Photos: First Look At the Cast of A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE… World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outta Bounds Productions presents the World Premiere of A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED, a new drama about the impact of AI by Jake Shore (Holy Moly at The Flea, Adjust the Procedure, the upcoming July 2024 NYC premiere of Con). Previews begin May 10 at Theaterlab. See photos from the production.

Artificial intelligence has arrived, and Brooklyn University students are using it to cheat in confounding and futuristically troubling ways. The Assistant Dean is begging the Executive Dean to provide guidance, but how can direction be given for a technology that evolves every 0.5 seconds? Is higher education any match for AI? Or is Brooklyn University on a one-way trip into madness?

Directed by Andrew J. Beck, A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE… stars Brad Fryman (Orson's Shadow), Laura Lockwood (The Exonerated), Megan Magee (Angelina Ballerina with Vital Theatre Company), Amber Gatlin and Dave Morrissey Jr. with projections by Anthony Mattioli, lighting by Joe Rubino, costumes by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, intimacy coordination by Cai Radleigh and stage management by Elizabeth Ramsay. It is produced as part of the TLAB Shares program.

Tickets

A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED runs May 10 – June 2, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm with a special matinee on Friday, May 31 at 2pm. Theaterlab is located at 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35, available at theaterlabnyc.com.

Photo Credit: John Robert Hoffman

Play Broadway Games