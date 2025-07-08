 tracking pixel
The limited engagement runs July 18 - August 2 at The Waterfront Museum in Red Hook.

The New York premiere of The King’s Men opens next week in Brooklyn. The farcical comedy written by Javen Tanner was inspired by Shakespeare’s plays. Check out photos from the show.

The King’s Men is directed by Twenty Something's co-founder River Knight and features a gender bending troupe of nine women. The limited engagement runs July 18 - August 2 at The Waterfront Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn (a floating barge).

The King’s Men is a play for nine women about men. More specifically, about men playing women. When Queen Elizabeth dies and the theaters close, Shakespeare and his eccentric troupe of actors plot their next move.

The all female cast features Carolyn Best, Quinn DeVillers, Esther Kohl, Alana Markel, AJ Molder, Madeline Rostmeyer, June Schreiner, Natalia Shane, and Raina Soman.

The creative/production  team includes Max Van (set), Jade Lo (costume), Josh Healing (lighting), Justin Ma (sound), Colin Gallaher (hair/makeup) and Lola Basiliere (dramaturg), and stage management by Kristiana Priscantelli. The Brooklyn based Twenty Somethings Productions LLC serves as producer.

The King’s Men runs July 18 to August 2 with performances on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Running time: 2 hours with intermission. Tickets range between $14.73 - $45.73. Performances take place at The Waterfront Museum, 290 Conover St, Brooklyn, NY 11231. F/G train to Smith-9th Street, transfer to the B61 bus (5 min. walk to venue), B57 (10 min. walk).

Photos: First Look At Twenty Somethings Productions Of THE KING’S MEN Image
Quinn Devillers, Natalia Shane, middle row: Raina Soman, Madeline Rostmeyer, Esther Kohl, Alana Markel, June Schreiner, AJ Molder, Carolyn Best.

Natalia Shane
Natalia Shane

Raina Soman, June Schreiner
Raina Soman, June Schreiner

Alana Markel, Raina Soman
Alana Markel, Raina Soman

Esther Kohl
Esther Kohl

Natalia Shane, June Schreiner
Natalia Shane, June Schreiner

Carolyn Best, AJ Molder, June Schreiner, Madeline Rostmeyer, Esther Kohl, Quinn Devillers
Carolyn Best, AJ Molder, June Schreiner, Madeline Rostmeyer, Esther Kohl, Quinn Devillers

Madeline Rostmeyer, Quinn DeVillers
Madeline Rostmeyer, Quinn DeVillers

June Schreiner, Madeline Rostmeyer, Raina Soman, Quinn DeVillers, AJ Molder.
June Schreiner, Madeline Rostmeyer, Raina Soman, Quinn DeVillers, AJ Molder.

June Schreiner, Molder, Madeline Rostmeyer
June Schreiner, Molder, Madeline Rostmeyer

Natalia Shane, June Schreiner
Natalia Shane, June Schreiner




