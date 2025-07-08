Photos: First Look At Twenty Somethings Productions Of THE KING’S MEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York premiere of The King’s Men opens next week in Brooklyn. The farcical comedy written by Javen Tanner was inspired by Shakespeare’s plays. Check out photos from the show.

The King’s Men is directed by Twenty Something's co-founder River Knight and features a gender bending troupe of nine women. The limited engagement runs July 18 - August 2 at The Waterfront Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn (a floating barge).

The King’s Men is a play for nine women about men. More specifically, about men playing women. When Queen Elizabeth dies and the theaters close, Shakespeare and his eccentric troupe of actors plot their next move.

The all female cast features Carolyn Best, Quinn DeVillers, Esther Kohl, Alana Markel, AJ Molder, Madeline Rostmeyer, June Schreiner, Natalia Shane, and Raina Soman.

The creative/production team includes Max Van (set), Jade Lo (costume), Josh Healing (lighting), Justin Ma (sound), Colin Gallaher (hair/makeup) and Lola Basiliere (dramaturg), and stage management by Kristiana Priscantelli. The Brooklyn based Twenty Somethings Productions LLC serves as producer.

The King’s Men runs July 18 to August 2 with performances on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Running time: 2 hours with intermission. Tickets range between $14.73 - $45.73. Performances take place at The Waterfront Museum, 290 Conover St, Brooklyn, NY 11231. F/G train to Smith-9th Street, transfer to the B61 bus (5 min. walk to venue), B57 (10 min. walk).