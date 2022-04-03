Photos: First Look At Stag & Lion's HENRY IV: PARTS ONE AND TWO At The Trinity Theatre

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Stag & Lion Theatre Company will present William Shakespeare's HENRY IV, both parts I and II, in repertory at The Trinity Theatre. The shows will run on alternating nights from Wednesday, April 27th through Sunday, May 8th at 422 West 57th Street in Manhattan.

The productions stars John Ramaine as King Henry IV, Michael DeFilippis as Hal, Joshua Koehn as Sir John Falstaff, with Claire Tyers as Mistress Quickly, John Lichtwalt as Hotspur and Chelsea LeSage as Lady Percy. More casting announcements are coming soon. The show is directed by Joshua Koehn.

Actor, manager, and director Joshua Koehn discusses the show, stating, "We bring a long lost style back to theatre-- In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant with a life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours."

He continues, "We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark but, to be in our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and you will be transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."