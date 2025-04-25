Photos: First Look At HEALING MINED At Theatrelab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Healing Mined, a new play by James Manuel Meneses will have its world premiere at Theaterlab from April 24 to April 27. See photos from the production!

The production follows a family’s journey through grief, weaving together magical realism, music, and dance. It offers a poignant exploration of mental health and features an original score by Natalie Brice, the critically acclaimed composer of White Rose: The Musical.

ACE and HOLA Award-winning actor Luis Carlos de la Lombana leads the cast, joined by Jeremiah Garcia—known for his performance in Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical—and SheNYC Award-winning actress Amilia Shaw.

Healing Mined is directed and choreographed by Rosie Corr, known for her work on Broadway's Harmony and regional productions of On Your Feet and Waitress. Recently, she was the director-choreographer of the award-winning play Mere Waters at SheNYC. Noah Turner (Jersey Boys International Tour, Off-Broadway’s Cinderella) leads music supervision and provides live accompaniment.

After his wife’s death, Gonzalo—a middle-aged father—retreats into dreams, fairy tales, and memories for solace. In these worlds, he seeks connection, hoping to feel less alone. But as reality and fantasy blur, he must face a hard truth: the peace he longs for isn’t in the past or his dreams but in embracing an uncertain future.



Jeremiah Garcia

Luis Carlos De La Lombana and Jeremiah Garcia

Luis Carlos De La Lombana, Jeremiah Garcia and Amilia Shaw

