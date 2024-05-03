Photos: First Look At Blessed Unrest's LA MUSICA DEUXIEME At Drawing Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Through May 18, Blessed Unrest, New York City’s award-winning subversive physical theater ensemble for an adventurous audience, will present La Musica Deuxième, written by revolutionary, communist, and feminist Marguerite Duras. See photos from the production.

Artistic Director Jessica Burr directs a cast of 2, including Taylor Valentine and Matilda Woods. Performances will be staged at Drawing Room, 247 West 30th Street, Unit 9R, New York, NY 10001.

Written by revolutionary and feminist Marguerite Duras, La Musica Deuxième is a charged dialogue between two lovers who reunite after a separation, revealing the passions, betrayals, and savagery of their previous relationship. Twenty years after writing La Musica, Duras added an “Act 2”; La Musica Deuxième. Duras says: "For almost all that time I have wanted this second Act. For twenty years I have been hearing choked voices, ravaged by the weariness of the sleepless night. May He and She persevere forever in this youth of first love."

"Duras was a revolutionary and La Musica Deuxième is a reckoning," said Director Jessica Burr. "It speaks to the dilemmas of being flesh-bound...of what it means to be owned by desire, repulsion, longing. It speaks of abandon, both the noun and the verb. It speaks of love, and of the clinging, grasping seizures of jealousy. It is exquisitely crafted, and it is human."

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m.; Plus, Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. There is no performance on Friday, May 3. The runtime is approximately 75 minutes, no intermission. General admission tickets are $25. For tickets, visit https://www.blessedunrest.org/. Direct ticketing link: https://our.show/lamusica.