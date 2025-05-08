Photos: FACINGS: A NEW MUSICAL Begins Performances Off Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical Facings will run at April 24 â€“ May 17, 2025 at Urban Stages. Check out photos from the show. The story follows the journey of Emma, a passionate young Asian-American food entrepreneur, and Javier, a Colombian immigrant and former journalist who works at the trendy natural foods store Rolling Fields while seeking asylum in the U.S.

Emma is at a crossroads, struggling to get her business off the ground while vying for the crucial Rolling Fields account. As she battles a predatory store manager and a ruthless business competitor, she finds an unexpected ally in Javier. He might be a successful-journalist-turned-grocery-stock-boy, but his quick thinking and sharp sense of humor prove invaluable. When Javier steps in to protect her from a dangerous situation, he places himself in severe legal jeopardy. In a dramatic turn of events, Emma is forced to become his protector.

Through its gripping narrative, heartfelt music, and sharp humor, Facings portrays not only the challenges of entrepreneurship and love but also the complex realities of immigration. This fresh and irresistibly catchy musical brings a new perspective to the often-overlooked human experiences behind the headlines, while revealing the surprising power of community and resilience. Featuring irresistibly catchy pop and Latin tunes that linger long after the final note, Facings stands out for its distinct variety of music, blending styles and influences to create a truly unforgettable sound.

The cast includes Belinda Allyn*, J. Antonio Rodriguez*, Phil Sloves*, Connor Barr*, Sarah Parnicky*, John F. Higgins*, Alexa Racioppi*, Ann Casapini*, Pablo Torres*, Stefanie Renee Salyers*, and Ian Saunders*.

*Asterisk denotes a member of AEA.

