Photos: DOUBLE-CROSSED At The 2025 Broadway Bound Festival

A workshop production of Glory Kadigan’s new play Double-Crossed opens next week as an official selection of the 2025 Broadway Bound Festival. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Noel MacDuffie, this limited engagement runs August 6–15, with a post-show talkback on August 8. Featuring an accomplished cast of four, Double-Crossed brings Kadigan’s sharp storytelling to the stage in an exciting new work.

When a staff member on a luxury cruise ship is accused of theft by a wealthy guest, the normally unflappable Cruise Director is thrust into a high-stakes game of class warfare, manipulation, and shifting alliances. Her secret affair with the accused, a handsome, poverty-stricken Brazilian struggling to support his ailing mother, threatens to unravel her career, reputation, and moral compass. Meanwhile, her overworked and overlooked assistant watches her superior’s unraveling with quiet calculation, possibly to her own advantage. As tensions rise and loyalties dissolve, the ship speeds toward a reckoning where no one is innocent and everyone has something to lose. Be careful who you leave in your wake.

Double-Crossed features Gabrielle Filloux (The Office! A Musical Parody/The Jerry Orbach Theatre), Jessica Kahler (Black Rabbit/Netflix Fall 2025), Ria Meer (Mr. Burns: The 10th Anniversary Concert Reading/Playwrights Horizons), and Marco Pigossi (Gen V & High Tide/Amazon).

The creative/production team includes scenic and prop design by Nic Neipert, lighting design by Benjamin Ehrenreich, costume design by Janet Mervin, sound design/audio engineer Ian Wehrle, Ian Wehrle, intimacy director Xander Jackson, and fight direction by Ron Piretti (Broadway: West Side Story, In the Heights). Stage management by Amy Ollove, assistant stage management by Lauren Komer, assistant producer/assistant stage management by Shayonna Valentin, produced by Planet Connections.

Double-Crossed runs August 6 - 15 with performances on Wednesday, August 6 at 8pm, Friday, August 8 at 5pm (followed by a talkback), Saturday, August 9 at 2pm, Wednesday, August 13 at 5pm, and Friday, August 15 at 2pm. Running time: 70 minutes. Tickets are $30 (general), and $40 (premium). Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (btw 8th and 9th avenue), NYC, NY 10036.