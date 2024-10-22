Photos: Boomerang Theatre Company's MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boomerang Theatre Company's world premiere production of Gina Femia's MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES began rehearsals recently in preparation for a three week limited engagement run November 8th-24th, 2024 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York NY). Scott Ebersold directs the production. Check out rehearsal photos below!

A modern, queer retelling of Shakespeare's most famous tragedy, MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES begins performances Friday, November 8th, and continues through Sunday, November 24th. Opening Night is Wednesday, November 13th (7:30pm).

The production stars Leah Nicole Raymond ("Deb & Joan", "Ring of Keys") as Ellie, Stacey Raymond (NBC’s “New Amsterdam”) as Britt, and Rocky Vega (CBS' “The Equalizer”) as Amber.

Ellie and Britt have been lifelong friends, lifelong haters of cheerleaders, and lifelong drama geeks, so when their All Girls Catholic School's drama club does Romeo and Juliet, they'll obviously be a part of it. But when Amber—a cheerleader with an injury—unexpectedly gets the lead across from Britt, Ellie's heart is turned upside down. Actually, all their hearts are.

The production features design by Emmett Grosland, Sam Kaseta, Brynne Oster-Bainnson, Kristen VanDerlyn, and Derek Van Heel. The show is choreographed by Brad Landers (“Let’s Have a Kiki’ music video, The Scissor Sisters). The production is stage-managed by Michelle Elizabeth and Assistant Stage Managed by Rachel McPherson, with Production Management by Vaibu Mohan and Technical Direction by Curtis Howard. Amy Lau Croyle and Alex Conder are Associate Producers. Publicity and Marketing Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES is the third play in Boomerang's nine-play “Super Season,” running from 2023 to 2026. This season features six new plays and three free productions of Shakespeare plays. By offering a long-term vision, the “Super Season” aims to provide stability for our artists and staff, as well as a clear roadmap for funders and donors. Boomerang Theatre Company, now in its 26th season, is led by Artistic Director Tim Errickson.

For more information, visit www.boomerangtheatre.org



Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet Loves director Scott Ebersold

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet playwright Gina Femia (left) and director Scott Ebersold

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet stage management team Michelle Elizabeth (left) and Rachel McPherson

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet star Stacey Raymond at first rehearsal

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet scenic design Emmett Grosland reviews the 3D set model

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet star Stacey Raymond at first rehearsal

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet stars Rocky Vega (left) and Leah Nicole Raymond at first rehearsal

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet costume design Brynne Oster-Bainnson presents costume designs at first rehearsal

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet director Scott Ebersold

Mercutio Loves Romeo Loves Juliet playwright Gina Femia (left) with sound designer Sam Kaseta on video at first rehearsal

