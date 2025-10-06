Photos: Atlas Shakespeare Company's HENRY VI, PART 3 In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlas Shakespeare Company returns to the stage with the sequel: Henry VI, Part 3. Set during the bloody Wars of the Roses, Henry VI, Part 3 is an exploration of power, betrayal, and the brutal cost of civil war. See photos of the production.

This limited engagement opens tomorrow night and runs until October 12, 2025, at The Wild Project in New York City. Artistic Director Adriana Alter, directs.

An unwilling king. An unraveling country. And now, an unstoppable force…coming to claim the throne. Shakespeare’s least-performed play blazes with shattered oaths and obsessive vendettas. In this blood-soaked chronicle of the Wars of the Roses, there are no heroes, the crown is a curse, and mercy is always a mistake. Don’t miss the rare chance to experience this dark, urgently-paced melodrama about ambition, betrayal, and revenge, featuring medieval costumes, live sword fights, and a severed head—not to mention, the future Richard III!

The cast features Ryan Molloy as King Henry VI, Charlotte Blacklock, Chris Clark, Zachary C. Clark, Timm Coleman, Yeshua Robert Ellis, Gabe Girson, Nick Grevera, Clayton Hamburg, Alexander Nero, Leah Schwartz, Christa Sousa, William Oliver Watkins, and Reid Watson.

The creative team includes Jevyn Nelms (costumes), Nicholas Grevera (lights), and Leah Schwartz (fight choreography).

Henry VI, Part 3 runs October 7 - 12 with performances Tuesday – Saturday at 7pm, and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. There will be talkback sessions with the company’s co-founders Adriana Alter and Alexander Nero, as well as members of the cast, after the evening performance on Thursday, October 9 and the matinee performance on Saturday, October 11.

Tickets are $29.50 (students/seniors), $37.50 (adults) and are available at www.atlasshakespearecompany.com/current-show. The Wild Project is located at 195 E 3rd Street (btw Ave A and B), New York, NY 10009.

Photo Credit: Atlas Shakespeare Company



