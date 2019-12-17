Photo Flash: Will Thomason's THESE FOUR YEARS, PART 3 At Town Stages

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

On Sunday, December 15th, Town Stages presented Will Thomason's newest song cycle, "These Four Years, Part 3." The four part project follows an ensemble of six late 20s New Yorkers, one year at a time, from 2017-2020.

See photos below!

"Part 3" of the Thomason tuner boasted 13 new songs on the themes of love, friendship, anxiety, and growing up from the point of view of young, modern-day, city-dwellers.

Alex Beck (Gorgeous: A Barbara Harris Tribute) directed the song cycle which starred Willie Dee (Loving You Productions), Darius Anthony Harper (Cirque du Soleil Volta), John Charles McLaughlin (The Happiest Millionaire 50th Anniversary), Vanessa Pereda-Felix (Addy & Uno), Erika Peterson (Kinky Boots at Gateway), and Cassandra Sandberg (The Producers at Farmers Alley). The band was Will Thomason on keyboard, David Ball on percussion, and Nathan Burke on guitar.

Tim Fuchs was on hand to capture images of the cast and band moments before they stepped on stage. His video of the songs will soon be available on YouTube.

"These Four Years, Part 4" will be performed in December 2020, the culmination of Thomason's 52 song opus.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuchs



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Musical Comedy BAD GIRLS UPSET BY THE TRUTH Returns To Austin With Shows In March 2020
  • National New Play Network Announces 2019-20 Annual Commission: QUOTABLE by Idris Goodwin with Boston's Company One Theatre
  • The Filigree Theatre Announces Their Season Three Winter Production THE TURN OF THE SCREW
  • Photo Flash: Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Theatre Austin Present NEXT TO NORMAL