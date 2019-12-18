Photo Flash: Neil LaBute Joins The Cast Of A DARK DARK HOUSE For Post Show Discussion

Tony Award-nominated playwright Neil LaBute, joined the cast and director of A DARK DARK HOUSE for a post-show discussion on Sunday, December 15. Theatre and Opera scenic designer Andromache Chalfant, moderated.

In a Dark Dark House, is currently running through December 21 at A.R.T/New York Theatres in Midtown Manhattan. The critically acclaimed drama is produced by Knife Edge Productions, the company's Resident Theatre Director, Sam Helfrich, directs.

This production is the first time the play has been mounted in New York since the original production premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2007. In 2008, the Almeida Theatre in London produced the play where director Michael Attenborough worked with LaBute to create a different version of the play. The revised version made its West Coast premiere at The Matrix Theatre Company in Los Angeles in 2014. Knife Edge Productions is presenting the rewritten version.

Drew, who has been court-confined for observation at a psychiatry facility, calls his older brother Terry, to corroborate his claim of childhood sexual abuse, releasing barely-hidden animosities between the two. In a Dark Dark House tells a tale of sexual and emotional abuse and two estranged brothers who attempt to overcome it and understand the legacy of abuse, both inside and outside their family home.

Tickets are $25 (students/seniors/military) and $30 (general) and are available at www.knifeedgeproductions.com. Performances take place at A.R.T/New York Theatres, the Gural, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Running time: 90 minutes.

Remaining performance schedule:

Wednesday, December 18 at 8 pm

Thursday, December 19 at 8 pm

Friday, December 20 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm

Neil LaBute (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, TV/film producer and director. He received a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of a literary fellowship to study at the Royal Court Theatre in London. LaBute has written numerous plays including The Shape of Things, Bash, The Mercy Seat, Fat Pig (Olivier Award nominated for Best Comedy), Some Girl(s), The Way We Get By, and reasons to be pretty (Tony Award Nominated for Best Play), among others. Select film credits include In the Company of Men (New York Critics' Circle Award for Best First Feature and the Filmmaker Trophy at Sundance), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, and The Shape of Things.





