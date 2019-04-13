Photo Flash: First Look at Retro Productions Revival Of MARY, MARY

Award-winning Retro Productions kicks off its 2019 season with one of the longest running Broadway comedies of the 1960's, Mary, Mary written by Jean Kerr. The witty revival runs May 3 - 18 at the Gene Frankel Theatre in SoHo. Shay Gines who previously directed Retro's revival of And Mrs. Reardon Drinks A Little, directs. Opening night is slated for Friday, May 3.

Mary is a compulsively wise-cracking magazine editor who uses her sense of humor to shield her insecurities, while Bob is an infuriatingly sensible publisher. Their marriage ended in divorce and they haven't seen each other in 9 months, but now Mary has been called back to Bob's apartment by their mutual friend and lawyer, Oscar, in the hopes that they can avert an audit by the IRS. Throw in Bob's young fiancée Tiffany; his old war buddy, the handsome and single film hero whose star is! in decline, Dirk Winston; and one major snow storm--and we begin to wonder, will Mary and Bob recognize that they are soul mates in time to get back together before they each end up in the arms of another?

Mary, Mary ran for 1,572 performances and the play remains number 52 on Playbill's list of the 119 longest running Broadway shows. The original Broadway production ran from 1961 - 1964 and at the Helen Hayes Theatre and later at the Morosco Theatre. A 1963 film was made of the play starring Debbie Reynolds.

The cast features Heather E. Cunningham (NYIT Award for Best Actress in An Appeal To The Woman Of The House/Retro), Desmond Dutcher(Street Theatre/TOSOS), Chris Harcum (American Gun Show/Edinburgh Festival), Meghan E. Jones (The Awakening/Brooklyn Lyceum), and Robert Franklin Neill (NY Neo-Futurists).

The creative team includes costume design by Ben Philipp (currently an Assistant Costume Designer for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), scenic design by Jack and Rebecca Cunningham (3 NYIT nominations for set design), lighting design by Asa Lipton, sound design by Trevor Williams, properties design and associate producer, Sara Slagle (NYIT nomination for properties design).

Performances take place at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $22 students and seniors, and $25 for general admission https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/1011. Running time: 2 hours.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 3 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 4 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 5 @ 2:00 pm

Monday, May 6 @ 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 9 @ 8:00 pm

Friday, May 10 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 @ 2:00 pm

Wednesday, May 15 @ 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 16 @ 8:00 pm

Friday, May 17 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 18 @ 8:00 pm

More info is available at www.retroproductions.org





