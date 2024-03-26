Philip Galinsky to Present 31 TRIGGERS LIVE!!!! at the Historic Jefferson Market Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Have you ever pondered the evolution of trigger words and phrases? Enter Philip Galinsky, a multifaceted talent known for his roles as an actor, author, and voice-over artist. Galinsky invites you to experience the live dynamic reading of his latest book, "31 Triggers," on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the historic Jefferson Market Library.

This one-of-a-kind event offers attendees the chance to immerse themselves in Galinsky's curated collection of triggers, developed over his more than 20 years as a resident of Greenwich Village. From the allure of Magnolia Bakery to the simplicity of an air mattress, and the ultimate New York City iced coffee hack, Galinsky's triggers promise to spark curiosity, evoke emotions, and generate unstoppable engagement.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to share their own triggers with Galinsky, engaging in insightful discussions and experiencing moments of hilarity as they delve into the power of trigger words and phrases. Galinsky's selection of 31 triggers promises to captivate audiences with phrases such as "foodie call," "Ron Jeremy," and "Me Too," creating a dynamic arsenal for an evening filled with full audience participation.

But why limit the triggers to just 31? Attendees will discover the reasoning behind this selection, along with insights into why seemingly innocuous phrases like "My Condolences" or routine experiences like physical exams can hold such triggering power.

Join us for an evening that promises to be an unparalleled Trigger extravaganza, elevating the Jefferson Market Library into a hub of lively discussion and exploration. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and delve into the world of triggers with Philip Galinsky, creator of the "31 Triggers" book series and podcast.

For complimentary tickets to "31 Triggers Live!!!!" on April 10, 2024, please visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2024/04/10/31-triggers-live.

For more information about the show, including free audio books and podcasts, please visit PhilipGalinsky.com/31triggers .



