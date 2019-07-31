Parity Productions Announces August List Of Qualifying Shows

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for August -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

August's Qualifying Productions are:

Approval Pending: Women's Work Short Play Festival

08/05/19 - 08/10/19

New Perspectives Theatre Company

http://www.nptnyc.org/buy-tickets

Bad Penny

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/bad-penny/

Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood Festival

08/16/19 - 08/23/19

The Public Theater

https://publictheater.org/Programs--Events/Brooklyn-College-Play-Festival19/

Collective Noun

Previews begin: 07/18/19

07/20/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/collective-noun

Down to Eartha

08/07/19 - 08/17/19

MPTP Productions

https://downtoeartha.brownpapertickets.com/

Dust

08/29/19 - 09/28/19

D.E.M. Productions

https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/

Eureka Day

08/24/19 - 09/21/19

Colt Coeur

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18103

Fairview

Previews begin 06/02/10

06/13/19 - 08/11/19 (extended)

Theatre for a New Audience

https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Hannah Senesh

Previews begin: 07/24/19

07/29/19 - 08/18/19

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

https://nytf.org/hannah-senesh/

Humanity's Child

08/09/19 - 09/01/19

The Players Theatre

https://www.humanityschild.com/

In the Green

Previews begin: 06/08/19

06/29/19 - 08/04/19

Claire Tow Theater

https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php

Lady Capulet

08/22/19 - 09/01/19

Barefoot Shakespeare Company

https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/lady-capulet/

Last Gasp

08/08/19 - 08/24/19

The Players Theatre

https://www.lastgasp.show/

L.O.V.E.R.

08/21/19 - 11/02/19

The Pershing Square Signature Theatre

https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2

Mary's Little Monster

07/18/19 - 08/03/19

spit&vigor

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marys-little-monster-by-thomas-kee-torn-page-tickets-62241405720

OSCAR at The Crown

05/11/19 - 09/28/19

3 Dollar Bill

https://oscaratthecrown.com/

Patience

07/25/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/patience

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 08/18/19

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Rinse, Repeat

07/16/19 - 08/17/19

The Pershing Square Signature Center

https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=9B22461C-4B3A-4FE8-9443-05E9B7715FD6

Romeo and Juliet

08/14/19 - 08/25/19

Rude Grooms

http://www.rudegrooms.com/productions/romeo-and-juliet

A Short Life of Trouble: a Play of with Appalachian Folk Music

08/09/19 - 08/18/19

Everyday Inferno Theatre Company

http://everydayinferno.com/AShortLifeofTrouble/index.html

Sincerity Forever

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/sincerity-forever/

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Stone

07/26/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

Tech Support

Previews begin 08/29/19

09/04/19 - 09/21/19

59E59 Theaters

http://www.chatillionstagecompany.com/

The Tempest

08/01/19 - 08/11/19

The No Name Theater Collective

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18214

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Toni Stone

05/23/19 - 08/11/19

Roundabout Theatre Company

Laura Pels Theatre

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 08/07/19

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - 01/05/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Walt Whitman BodyJolt

07/17/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

What the Constitution Means to Me

Previews begin: 03/14/19

03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)

The Hayes Theater

https://constitutionbroadway.com/

Wives

08/23/19 - 10/06/19

Playwrights Horizons

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/wives/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





