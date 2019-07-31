Parity Productions Announces August List Of Qualifying Shows
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for August -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
August's Qualifying Productions are:
Approval Pending: Women's Work Short Play Festival
08/05/19 - 08/10/19
New Perspectives Theatre Company
http://www.nptnyc.org/buy-tickets
Bad Penny
08/24/19 - 10/07/19
The Flea Theater
http://theflea.org/shows/bad-penny/
Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood Festival
08/16/19 - 08/23/19
https://publictheater.org/Programs--Events/Brooklyn-College-Play-Festival19/
Collective Noun
Previews begin: 07/18/19
07/20/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/collective-noun
Down to Eartha
08/07/19 - 08/17/19
MPTP Productions
https://downtoeartha.brownpapertickets.com/
Dust
08/29/19 - 09/28/19
D.E.M. Productions
https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/
Eureka Day
08/24/19 - 09/21/19
https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18103
Fairview
Previews begin 06/02/10
06/13/19 - 08/11/19 (extended)
Theatre for a New Audience
https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Hannah Senesh
Previews begin: 07/24/19
07/29/19 - 08/18/19
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene
https://nytf.org/hannah-senesh/
Humanity's Child
08/09/19 - 09/01/19
https://www.humanityschild.com/
In the Green
Previews begin: 06/08/19
06/29/19 - 08/04/19
Claire Tow Theater
https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php
Lady Capulet
08/22/19 - 09/01/19
Barefoot Shakespeare Company
https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/lady-capulet/
Last Gasp
08/08/19 - 08/24/19
L.O.V.E.R.
08/21/19 - 11/02/19
The Pershing Square Signature Theatre
https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2
Mary's Little Monster
07/18/19 - 08/03/19
spit&vigor
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marys-little-monster-by-thomas-kee-torn-page-tickets-62241405720
OSCAR at The Crown
05/11/19 - 09/28/19
3 Dollar Bill
Patience
07/25/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/patience
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 08/18/19
New World Stages
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Rinse, Repeat
07/16/19 - 08/17/19
The Pershing Square Signature Center
https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=9B22461C-4B3A-4FE8-9443-05E9B7715FD6
Romeo and Juliet
08/14/19 - 08/25/19
Rude Grooms
http://www.rudegrooms.com/productions/romeo-and-juliet
A Short Life of Trouble: a Play of with Appalachian Folk Music
08/09/19 - 08/18/19
Everyday Inferno Theatre Company
http://everydayinferno.com/AShortLifeofTrouble/index.html
Sincerity Forever
08/24/19 - 10/07/19
The Flea Theater
http://theflea.org/shows/sincerity-forever/
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Stone
07/26/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
Tech Support
Previews begin 08/29/19
09/04/19 - 09/21/19
http://www.chatillionstagecompany.com/
The Tempest
08/01/19 - 08/11/19
The No Name Theater Collective
https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18214
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Toni Stone
05/23/19 - 08/11/19
Laura Pels Theatre
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 08/07/19
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - 01/05/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
Walt Whitman BodyJolt
07/17/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
What the Constitution Means to Me
Previews begin: 03/14/19
03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)
The Hayes Theater
https://constitutionbroadway.com/
Wives
08/23/19 - 10/06/19
https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/wives/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.