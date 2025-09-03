Pan Asian Repertory Theatre Reveals 49th Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for its 49th Milestone Season. The season will begin with a staged reading of Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom, a play by Christine Toy Johnson, directed by Nina Zöe Lam. The piece is a modern comedy of errors about a young Asian artist trying to make it - on BROADWAY! The reading will take place on Friday, September 19 at 5pm in The Bruce Mitchell Room at Spaces@520 (520 8th Avenue). The reading is open to the public with a $20 suggested donation, and reservations are required here. Casting will be announced soon.

On Thursday, October 16, the “Art & Action”Benefit Dinner will be held in Chinatown at the Golden Unicorn Restaurant (18 East Broadway). The evening, a salute to empowerment and service, will feature a 10-course Chinese dinner and salutes to Dian Dong, Artistic Director of Chen Dance Center, Christine Toy Johnson, actor/writer and inclusion advocate, and George Takei, actor/author/civil rights activist Tickets can be purchased here. Further details will be forthcoming.

The company will celebrate the New Year with a mainstage production of Aiyah Goy Vey! - Adventures of a Dim Son in Search of His Wanton Father, a solo show written and performed by Richard Chang. Directed by Laura Josepher, the piece will run from January 29-March 1, 2026 at the Mezzanine Theatre – A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Creative team details forthcoming.

The milestone 49th Milestone Season culminates with the annual 2-week play festival NuWorks 2026, an experimental series of self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. The series will be presented in June 13-21, 2026 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Details will be announced at a later date.