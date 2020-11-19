PURA VIDA! an Original Play by Seanie Sugrue to Premiere Next Month on Five OHM TV

Five Ohm Productions is once again teaming up with Locked in the Attic Productions with the release of the world premiere of Pura Vida by Seanie Sugrue. Their most recent success includes a Co-Produced, award-winning feature film, Misty Button (available at www.fiveohm.tv/mistybutton) in 2018 and more recently the award-winning stage play "The 8th" in January 2020. Pura Vida will be live-streamed on Five Ohm's streaming platform, Five Ohm TV, beginning December 3rd, 2020.

Pura Vida! follows Jodie and Greg, a jaded American couple visiting Costa Rica in hopes to rekindle their romance. Their dream vacation quickly turns to disaster upon entering their disheveled hotel room, filled with ants, scorpions, and deceit. Things turn from bad to worse when they discover they have been robbed, the shrimp was fishy, and the only person around to help is them a shady Irishman. Pura Vida! is an exploration of the modern-day relationship and having the wisdom to figure out if something should be saved or kicked to the shore.

The cast will include Loren Lott (Motown the Musical, Once on This Island), Christopher Tierney (Spiderman: Turn Of the Dark), Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, The 8th), and Elizabeth Ruiz ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G"). Actor, comedian, and musician Trent Mills will provide original narration/score. The playwright, Sugrue (Misty Button, The 8th) will also direct the production.

To find out more about the production and how to watch, please visit www.fiveohm.tv or follow on Instagram at @fiveohmproductions.

