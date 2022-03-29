POSTAL MADNESS Comes to American Theatre of Actors

Postal Madness, by Michael Anthony & Perry Crowe and directed by Frances Lozada, comes to American Theatre of Actors in April!

Performances run April 22-May 8, 2022.

Learn more at https://postal-madness.ticketleap.com/

It's business-as-usual at Thirdstone Post Office ... until a "special visitor from Function 4" shows up to turn everything upside down!

No calling-in today. They're looking for PTFs in a room of 204Bs. Cutbacks are happening ... and someone has got to go! For the jerks running this broken-down branch, it's GAME-ON. Who's first class...who will be undeliverable...and who will go postal!

Featured in the cast are James Alt, Luis Pedron, Frances Lozada, Ralph Laboy, Paul David Miller, Frisco Cosme, and Star Davis.

Postal Madness is based on Michael Anthony's animated series. The play was first presented Off-Broadway in 2017 and was a Strawberry Theatre Festival Semi-Finalist in 2020.

WARNING: Strong Language, Racial Overtones, Sexual Situations, and a whole lotta other bad stuff!