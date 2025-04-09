News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PLUTO: A ROCK OPERA Concert to be Presented At SoHo Playhouse

The event will take place on Sunday, April 27 at 7:00 PM.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
PLUTO: A ROCK OPERA Concert to be Presented At SoHo Playhouse Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get ready to blast off! On Sunday, April 27 at 7:00 PM, PLUTO: A Rock Opera, a bold new musical by NYU grads Briana Harris and Gavin Knittle, will take the stage in concert at SoHo Playhouse.

With a powerhouse cast featuring Alex Lugo (Hadestown), Erin McMillen (Hadestown National Tour), Jazmin Palmer (Speakeasy Magick), Justin Gates (Sawyer Thompson), and Timothy Leech (You Are Not Gay), the evening promises a cosmic collision of rock and heart. The concert is helmed by music director Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret) and director Andi Lee Carter (Verse Intro Cabaret).

Part sci-fi fantasia, part emotional coming-of-age tale, PLUTO: A Rock Opera follows the ninth planet as they navigate a century of human discovery-from Percival Lowell's 1905 hunt for "Planet X" to NASA's 2015 New Horizons flyby. With wit, angst and cosmically catchy tunes, PLUTO asks: Can a cold, distant world find a little warmth in humanity? And more importantly-can they forgive us for the ultimate demotion? Find out on April 27th.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos