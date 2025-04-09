PLUTO: A ROCK OPERA Concert to be Presented At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to blast off! On Sunday, April 27 at 7:00 PM, PLUTO: A Rock Opera, a bold new musical by NYU grads Briana Harris and Gavin Knittle, will take the stage in concert at SoHo Playhouse.

With a powerhouse cast featuring Alex Lugo (Hadestown), Erin McMillen (Hadestown National Tour), Jazmin Palmer (Speakeasy Magick), Justin Gates (Sawyer Thompson), and Timothy Leech (You Are Not Gay), the evening promises a cosmic collision of rock and heart. The concert is helmed by music director Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret) and director Andi Lee Carter (Verse Intro Cabaret).

Part sci-fi fantasia, part emotional coming-of-age tale, PLUTO: A Rock Opera follows the ninth planet as they navigate a century of human discovery-from Percival Lowell's 1905 hunt for "Planet X" to NASA's 2015 New Horizons flyby. With wit, angst and cosmically catchy tunes, PLUTO asks: Can a cold, distant world find a little warmth in humanity? And more importantly-can they forgive us for the ultimate demotion? Find out on April 27th.

