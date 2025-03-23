OUT/PLAY MIXTAPE Extends With One More Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, OUT/PLAY: Queer Reading Series has extended its run of OUT/PLAY: MIXTAPE with one additional performance on Saturday, March 29 at 7:00PM at MCS Theatre. Very few tickets remain for the performances on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28.

OUT/PLAY: MIXTAPE will feature scenes from spectacular and critically-praised, yet underperformed or quickly forgotten, plays by LGBTQ+ writers including Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz, Bachelor Holiday and Your Mother's Butt by Alan Ball, Assistance by Leslye Headland, The Harvest by Samuel D. Hunter, Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Ode to Joy by Craig Lucas, and Mankind by Robert O'Hara.

OUT/PLAY: MIXTAPE is directed by Brett Radek and features (in alphabetical order) Adriana Cisneros, Jules Cort, Nathan Costella, Thom Henke, River King, Trevor Markanovic, John Richard Mateyko, Samantha Mautner, David McDermott, Charlie Reid, Sara Romanello, Rudaba, Jamie Tincher, Olivia Vadnais, Carly Eskander Wheeler, Iain Wilcox, Michael Witkes, and Tim Wolfendon.

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience; and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.

