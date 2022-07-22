ONE DAY DOWN Brings Sexual Assualt Awareness To SheNYC Theater Festival

Tickets are on sale now for One Day Down at the Connelly Theater for July 29th & 30th, presented as a part of the 2022 SheNYC Theater Festival. The play, with a team made up entirely of current undergraduates and Master's-level students and recent graduates, focuses on the stigma and toll of speaking up against sexual violence, and the paranoia inflicted on survivors.

One Day Down is partnering with the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault (NYCAASA) to facilitate a talkback and distribute educational materials after the July 30th show.

The show's creation by playwright and director Samantha Toy Ozeas was a direct response to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. Originally written under the title of Major Minor, Ozeas updated the script after being selected for the SheNYC 2022 Theater Festival. "The opportunity to revisit this story with a fresh, matured perspective is incredibly exciting," she said.

The play comments on the stigma and toll of speaking up against sexual violence, and the impact on survivors. Set during the 2016 National Mock Trial Tournament, the drama unfolds when the mock trial team receives an oddly violent practice case in the mail. Team member Marion begins to have strong dissociative reactions that become increasingly difficult to mask. The team begins to fall apart at the seams, and a larger vengeance plot begins to unfold.

SheNYC is the city's premier festival showcasing the new, original works of women and nonbinary writers, composers, & directors. Tickets to One Day Down, as well as eight other plays written by gender-marginalized playwrights, can be purchased at https://shenycarts.org/she-nyc/

Ozeas is Chinese-American theater artist and a 2022 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's BFA Directing program in the School of Drama, joining distinguished alumni including Billy Porter, Judith Light, and Martin Platt. She has written and directed three original productions: Nannyville, Major Minor, r/TheRedPill, and Park Song (in collaboration with Mikael Gemeda-Breka). Their original work explores mixed race identities, the connection of nature to humanity, solidarity, exploitation, PTSD, internet anonymity, the intersections of race and sexual violence, alt-right hatred, and racial bias in academic institutions.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.

Website: https://onedaydownplay.wixsite.com/one-day-down/