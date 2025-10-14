ODD SALON NYC: INFAMOUS To Be Presented At Parkside Lounge In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present Odd Salon NYC: INFAMOUS on Monday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Parkside Lounge (317 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002), as part of the Gotham Storytelling Festival. The event will be curated by Jackie Schicker-Taubman.

This month’s edition will explore “treacherous lives and treasonous souls,” featuring tales of cons, corruption, and notorious historical figures. Speakers will include Jenny Williamson, Steven Jaret, Andrea Fondulas, Sarah Grant, Maryellen DeVivo, and Grant Bremer. The program will run approximately two hours.

About Odd Salon

Founded in San Francisco in 2014, Odd Salon curates cocktail-hour lectures highlighting unusual but true stories from history, science, art, and adventure. The series combines live storytelling with a spirit of curiosity, featuring experts and enthusiasts sharing overlooked narratives—from art forgers and lost cities to engineering failures and daring heists. Odd Salon expanded to New York in 2018 and is a fiscally sponsored project of the InterCulture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

About FRIGID New York

FRIGID New York provides opportunities for emerging and established artists to create and present new work across a range of styles and disciplines. Through year-round programming, artist residencies, and multiple annual festivals, FRIGID fosters collaboration and innovation in the downtown theatre community. Founded in 1998, the organization continues to produce a wide variety of independent theatre throughout its third decade.