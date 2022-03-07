No Budget Productions To Present The World Premiere Of SATAN AND GOD

Satan and God come back to earth in William Andrew Jones new play SATAN AND GOD which will have its World Premiere at Theatre Row in April. The limited engagement runs April 7 - 24 and features Zach Wegner as Satan and Jonathan Wong Frye as God. Jones also serves as director, produced by No Budget Productions.

Satan comes back to earth as a studio executive from L.A., now in a remote corner of Manitoba, where he's arranging to completely level fifteen square miles of untouched woodlands in order to shoot a battle scene. God comes back as a Canadian environmentalist.

Jones play The Most Famous Woman In The World was produced Off-Broadway at the Workhouse Theatre. He was also one of the writers for the Off-Broadway Revue: What's New, which ran for four months on the Upper West Side and The Day After Yesterday which was performed for the White House staff in the US Senate Rotunda.

Performances take place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Shows run April 7 - 24. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday's at 3pm. Tickets are $32.50 (+ $2.50 Restoration Fee) and may be purchased at www.theatrerow.org, or by calling 212 714-2442, or at the Theatre Row Box Office two hours before curtain. Running time: 90 minutes

William Andrew Jones (playwright/director) play The Most Famous Woman In The World was produced Off-Broadway at the Workhouse Theatre. His play, Friedrich, was produced by Theatre Rhinoceros in San Francisco and he was one of the authors of an Off-Broadway Revue: What's New?, which ran for four months on the Upper West Side. William was a contributing writer of The Day After Yesterday which was performed for the White House staff in the US Senate Rotunda, at Hagerstown Prison and numerous other locations. He also worked as an assistant director and unit manager for Associated Producers, Inc., an Emmy-Award-winning Washington-based film company. William has acted in several Washington-area theatres and played Cassio to Howard Rollins' Othello. For two years, he was a crisis intervention worker at GMHC (Gay Men's Health Crisis, the organization founded by Larry Kramer), working with people with AIDS.

In accordance with the CDC and the City of New York, to attend a performance at Theatre Row, audience members must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks are required for audience members while in the theatre.