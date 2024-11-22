New York Theatre Barn Will Release Concept EP of New Musical WINNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Theatre Barn's record label, Theatre Barn Records, will release a concept EP of the original musical Winner in time for Pride 2025. The album will be available wherever you stream music.

After a successful workshop in London's West End last year, New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to supporting a 6-track EP of the new musical written by Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals) and Joe Barros (Yasuke: The Legend of the Black Samurai). Inspired by the bi-erasure of its writers, Winner is a musical about a rigged election at a Southern California high school in 1999. At the center of this original coming out and coming-of-age story, the musical explores a female-identifying queer narrative and is one of the first to explore bisexuality. When Autumn’s best friend (with benefits) Stevie is added as a last-minute candidate in the school election and wins, their relationship becomes public when the truth about the rigged election emerges.

Casting will be announced shortly. The album is Executive Produced by Héctor Flores Jr., Kate Trammell, and Joe Barros for Theatre Barn Records, with the support of Co-Producer Carrie Murray, and Associate Producers Catherine Gray and Debra Smalley, Dunbar Hofmann Productions, Juber Productions, Julie Peterson Klein, and Take My Shot Productions.

New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP’s and concept albums of original musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. Releases include Xena: Warrior Musical, Sueños: Our American Musical EP, Café Con Leche EP, Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, the song cycle Seasons, and the New Musicals Mixtape (featuring the musicals The Belle of Tombstone and Ghost in the Machine).

Comments