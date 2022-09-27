New Perspectives Theatre Company's THEATRE FROM THE STREETS to Launch Round 2 in October

NPTC has announced sessions for Round Two of THEATRE FROM THE STREETS, their virtual platform for artists and activists to connect across borders and to use the medium of theatre to bring authentic stories of average citizens to a wider audience. TFTS is specifically focused on countries and regions experiencing increased authoritarian oppression and loss of civil rights. The program is intended to circumvent biased political and media narratives, and bring to light the realities for ordinary people "on the ground" trying to live their lives and care for their families. Round Two is supported by a grant from the Bareva Foundation.

In sharing a series of short theatrical pieces from selected areas with a global audience, their hope is to create a groundswell of enlightened and engaged citizens ready to advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves. The platform also provides support to theatre artists working in these locations and connects them to their peers elsewhere. Moderators for performance events-drawn from theatre and cultural scholars, political scientists, and elected officials-put the theatrical work in context for the invited audience, which includes global theatre practitioners, educators, cultural leaders and activists. TFTS started August 1, 2021 as a 12-week pilot project prompted by discussions among theatre women involved with the 2020 Gilder/Coigney International Theater Award, given by the League of Professional Theater Women.

Round 2 begins with a spotlight on The Philippines on October 16 and 23 at 9am ET (U.S.) curated by Charles Yee, a Chinese-Filipino artist-educator from the Philippines. He recently completed an MFA in Directing from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) through the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, the Asian Cultural Council, and a Lillian Disney Scholarship. Tanzania will follow on November 20 and November 27 with works curated by Grace Gachocha Nakaka, an Educator and Co-Director of Talanta Tano Organization, which she founded in 2012 to use Theatre as a developmental tool with young people seeking to make change in their communities. Hungary is the third country to participate in Round Two, with dates TBD.

The pieces are performed in English in a 90-minute live Zoom meeting. Audiences are invited to engage in a moderated discussion immediately following the readings to deepen our understanding of the lived experiences of marginalized and oppressed peoples in these areas. Tickets are by Invitation Only. Attendance Capacity is limited.

TFTS also announced the launch of Round One programming on NPTC's YouTube channel featuring excerpts of performances and conversations from the India, Palestine/Lebanon, and Venezuela sessions last year. Three episodes will center on the themes: "Authoritarianism is a Pandemic", "Mothers and the Motherland" and "From the Streets to the World". The videos will be available starting October 2nd. A textbook that includes 35 theatre pieces will be completed at the end of the year.

NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY

(NPTC) is an award-winning, multi-racial company performing for the last 30 years in Midtown Manhattan, communities throughout NYC and the Northeastern U.S., and as of 2015, internationally. The Company's mission is to: develop and produce new plays and playwrights, especially women and people of color; present classic plays in a style that addresses contemporary issues and restores forgotten female theatre practitioners to the Canon; and extend the benefits of theatre to young people and communities in need. Their aim is not to exclude, but to cast a wider net.

Facebook: NPTCtheatre | Twitter/Instagram: @NPTCTheatre | YouTube: NewPerspectivesTC

visit TFTS on their website at www.nptnyc.org