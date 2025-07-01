New Perspectives Theatre Company to Present ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Perspectives Theatre Company has announced Artificial Intelligence: The Meganne George Women’s Work Short Play Festival, running August 4–9, 2025 at NPTC Studio, 458 West 37th Street in NYC. Now in its 17th year, the acclaimed festival will present six original short plays in two alternating programs developed through NPTC’s Women’s Work LAB.

Named one of “10 Best NYC Summer Festivals” by Time Out NY, this year’s theme explores the impact of advancing technology, misinformation, and the erosion of expertise—topics that each writer has uniquely interpreted. The works will be performed on an alternating schedule, with a full combined presentation on Saturday, August 9 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Program A

Customs by Erin Moughon, directed by Melody Brooks

A Laugh Too Far by Yekta Khaghani, directed by Kristen Kelso

The Future is Female by Melissa Maney, directed by Jennie Reich Litzky

Program B

Bargaining CHIP by Teresa Mella Fogel, directed by Catalina Beltrán

The Manifestation of Sunny Black by Seshat Yon’Shea Walker, directed by Dani Ortiz

Daisy Knows Best by Patricia Lynn, directed by Kristen Kelso

The Women's Work Short Play Festival is named in honor of the late Meganne George, Resident Production Designer at NPTC for 19 years and a key architect of the program. The initiative takes writers from initial concept to staged production within six months and remains a unique model in New York City.

This year’s Production Team includes Rychard Curtiss (Production Designer) and Ximena Morellón (Production Stage Manager).

Performance Schedule

Program A:

Aug 4, 6, 8 @ 4:00 PM

Aug 5, 7 @ 8:00 PM

Aug 9 @ 5:00 PM

Program B:

Aug 4, 6, 8 @ 8:00 PM

Aug 5, 7 @ 4:00 PM

Aug 9 @ 2:00 PM

Location: New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37th Street (at 10th Avenue)

Tickets: $25 / $20 for students and seniors with ID

Festival Pass: $40 for both programs

Advance Tickets:

Program A | Program B

Cash accepted at the door with reservation: RSVP to Newper37@gmail.com

Seating is extremely limited; advance purchase is strongly recommended.

TDF accepted for select performances.

For more information, visit www.nptnyc.org.

