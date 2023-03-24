Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musicals COMING SOON And SAINT SEBASTIAN Launch The 16th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The season launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET.

Mar. 24, 2023  

New Musicals COMING SOON And SAINT SEBASTIAN Launch The 16th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical and Saint Sebastian, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services for the presentation provided in part by TDF in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts.

With book, music and lyrics by Rachel Lark, Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical invites audiences on an exploration of kink, queerness, non-monogamy, and healing from trauma. Maggie loves Mark. And Mark really loves Maggie. But Maggie has a secret - she's been faking her orgasms for their entire eight-year relationship. With the help of her inner voices, Maggie goes on a wild adventure to pursue sexual satisfaction, and finally stop faking it. Presented in collaboration with the show's commercial producer Ken Savage (Gravity, a New(tonian) Musical), the presentation is directed by Rachel Dart (Summer, 1976) and features performances by Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and more.

Rachel Lark's music has been a convergence point for queer, kink-positive, sex-positive, and polyamorous communities for almost a decade. Coming Soon had a developmental production at Z Space in San Francisco and sold out its 2-week run. The San Francisco Chronicle gave Coming Soon its highest rating, calling it a "must-see" and the "sex musical for both inhibited normies and kink veterans."

With book and lyrics by Sean McCabe and music by Jinhee Kim, Saint Sebastian is a queer, coming-of-age musical comedy following 13-year-old Sebastian over one Easter weekend on his parents' Christian charity retreat farm for low-income-families. Between rehearsals for Father Blooger's annual Passion Play, endless lines of questioning from his prying parents, and a new friendship with 14-year-old Jamie, one of the new lodgers at the farm, Sebastian navigates the blessings and burdens of adolescence and ultimately confronts his faith and identity. Music direction is by Mark Evans, and the presentation features performances by Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Oliver Prose (New York, New York), Claire Saunders, Maya Thomas (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and more.

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros, Managing Director Kate Trammell, and Line Producer Iris Rodrigo. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.




Ensemble Studio Theatre Presents SMART Photo
Ensemble Studio Theatre Presents SMART
Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) will begin performances for Mary Elizabeth Hamilton’s new play SMART on Thursday, March 30. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, SMART will run to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. 
Finalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals Photo
Finalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals
Theater Now New York, one of the nation's leading producers of original short form musicals, has selected 10 finalists to be presented in its SOUND BITES X Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 8th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York). 
Clown Gym To Present TODAYS MESS At The Cell Photo
Clown Gym To Present TODAY'S MESS At The Cell
As a part of the cell's 2023 Residency Program, Clown Gym will present a new devised piece entitled Today's Mess with performances on April 6 and April 7 at 8:00 PM (EST) at the cell (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY)
New Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistrys BEING CHAKA Photo
New Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA
New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater present the Archive Residency world premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA, running May 6 - 27, 2023 in a limited engagement at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You


Finalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute MusicalsFinalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals
March 23, 2023

Theater Now New York, one of the nation's leading producers of original short form musicals, has selected 10 finalists to be presented in its SOUND BITES X Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 8th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York). 
Clown Gym To Present TODAY'S MESS At The CellClown Gym To Present TODAY'S MESS At The Cell
March 23, 2023

As a part of the cell's 2023 Residency Program, Clown Gym will present a new devised piece entitled Today's Mess with performances on April 6 and April 7 at 8:00 PM (EST) at the cell (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY)
New Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKANew Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA
March 22, 2023

New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater present the Archive Residency world premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA, running May 6 - 27, 2023 in a limited engagement at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City.
WHEN YOUR SOULMATE DIES Poignant Comedy At Alchemical Theatre, March 25- June 24WHEN YOUR SOULMATE DIES Poignant Comedy At Alchemical Theatre, March 25- June 24
March 21, 2023

Alchemical Theatre presents When Your Soulmate Dies, a performance by legendary comedian Steve Epstein, who honors his late wife and comedy partner, Naimah Hassan, by delivering a new chapter of their timeless wisdom, compassion and humorous 'BlackJewLove' commentary on class race, class, sexuality, and grieving.
Hailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face FilmsHailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face Films
March 21, 2023

Hailey Foss, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who is currently starring in their production of SHADOWS as Kensley, will join the company's production of 'Duality' next year in the role of Gwendolyn.
share