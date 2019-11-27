New Family Musical FLUFFY THE PINE Teaches Us About Communication

The 21st Century - thanks to the proliferation of social media - must find new learning lessons for young children about how we - and how to - communicate.

Enter Nikki Sorrentino & Susan Paroff backed up by Jonathan Brenner and Sean Paroff. Their new musical designed for everyone, "Fluffy The Pine," is designed to be holiday-driven, environmentally-friendly, and explores communication and our connection to the world around us.

The story focuses on the emblem of the holiday - a pine tree. But this personified plant is called "an imperfectly perfect pine tree" and now he must navigate his new home with - not St. Nick or a snowman or even an elf or reindeer, but Mr. Crude, a business tycoon. Together, they can make a change that helps each of them realize their true purpose.

FREE to the public, Fluffy the Pine will perform Monday - Thursday, December 16 - 19 at 7:00 pm at The Producer's Club, 358 W 44th St, New York City.

Donations are encouraged and will be given to One Tree Planted and the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation. Written by Nikki Sorrentino and Susan Paroff, the production has music direction by Jonathan Brenner and stage direction by Susan and Sean Paroff. International actor, singer and dancer, Francis Mabborang, will be appearing in this musical. Born and raised in the Philippines, his journey in the performing Arts began in Los Angeles, California with the International Presentation of Performers (iPOP). Currently, he is part of the 2019 Nautical Cast for the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY.





