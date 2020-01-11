Nerve Project Theatre Will Hold Nerve 2 Launch Workshop

New actor in the city? Recent graduate or soon to be graduate? Curious about being an Actor in NY? If you have the guts to launch yourself to NYC to be an artist, Nerve Project Theatre Company has the guts to help you Land. Welcome all to Nerve to Launch Workshop.

Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 6 PM - 9 PM

Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York

520 8th Ave, Ste 319, New York, New York 10018

Bruce Mitchell Room

Nerve 2 Launch is your ticket to a successful audition season! Designed for recent graduates and newcomers to New York, this interactive workshop will propel you into artistic city living. From day jobs to EPA's, agent submissions to dance calls, to subway 101, Nerve 2 Launch is your one stop shop. Bring all your questions, and Nerve Project Theatre Company is ready to answer them in this interactive and informative workshop! Interested? Reserve your spot at thenerveprojecttheatre@gmail.com or visit http://nerveproject.org/

Full Workshop curriculum to include:

Creative Living 101: Day jobs, Auditions union and non union, Subway 101, Where to take class (film, dance, and voice), How to attend shows for cheap, and Networking 101

Creative Business 101: Agents, Health Insurance, Taxes, Financial Planning and Budgeting, Social Media, Equity, Headshots, Actors Fund, Subletting,

Creative Action 101: cabarets, festivals, showcases, improv troops, Book Maintenance, Working when you're not working.

No question is too big or small. Artists helping artists.

BYOB.

Attendance fee: $50

For more information visit http://nerveproject.org/ and follow us on FB and instagram (@nerveprojecttheatrecompany)





