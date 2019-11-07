Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Will Open at the Queens Theatre



When Barefoot in the Park opens at the Queens Theatre on Saturday, November 15th, two fantastic actors will fill the iconic roles of newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter who are attempting to start their new life together.



Carey Cox, who understudied the role of Laura in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway, stars as perpetually positive Corie. Spencer Lackey, who appeared in The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's production of Shakespeare in Love!, takes on the role of Paul.



Rounding out the cast are Mhari Sandoval as Corie's mother Ethel Banks, Jon J. Peterson as Victor Velasco and Rahoul Roy as the telephone repairman.



The show, a New York classic penned by the inimitable Neil Simon, takes audiences back to the early 1960s for a look at romance with crisp writing and its share of physical comedy.



In the story, strait-laced lawyer Paul and free-spirit Corie didn't know each other long before they were married. Once the reality of their fifth-floor walk-up with no bathtub, little heat and a hole in the skylight begins to sink in, the couple's contrasting personalities emerge. Add in Corie's mother, who pops in regularly from New Jersey, and an eccentric upstairs neighbor who uses the couple's window to crawl into his apartment, and you have all the ingredients for a breezy comedy where love ultimately conquers all.



This Queens Theatre production will be directed by Brant Russell, who helmed Queens Theatre's The Miracle Worker and served as festival director for both The World's Fair Play Festival -- a New York Times critics' pick-and Park Plays for the theater.



The creative team includes Set Designer Akiko Rotch, Costume Designer EB Brooks, Lighting Designer Steve Wolf, Sound Designer Jessica McIlquham and Props Design by The Haberbashers. Stephen DeAngelis served as Casting Director and Taylor Alyssa Marun is the Stage Manager.



"This is a masterfully written, delightful play from one of America's leading playwrights, now with a fabulously talented cast of actors," Taryn Sacramone, Queens Theatre's Executive Director, said. "Barefoot in the Park is as entertaining today as it was back in the day and I'm certain this new production - helmed by a fantastic creative team and cast will delight audiences. Simon fans will enjoy a visit back to this little apartment while people who have never seen Barefoot before - especially onstage -will adore it."



Barefoot in the Park originated with the 1963 Broadway production starring Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford, directed by Mike Nichols. It was followed by the Academy Award-winning 1967 film starring Redford and Jane Fonda, directed by Gene Saks.



The play ran at New York's Biltmore Theatre from October 1963 to June 1967 and was nominated for three 1964 Tony Awards, including a win for Nichols as Best Director in a Drama. Its only Broadway revival was in 2006. The film opened in May 1967. In addition to the two leads, Mildred Natwick, reprised her stage role as Mrs. Banks and Charles Boyer starred as Velasco.



Previews of Barefoot at the Queens Theatre begin Friday, Nov. 15, with an Opening Night performance slated for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8pm. The production will continue through Sunday, Nov. 24, including a Wednesday, Nov. 20 matinee set for 2pm.



For tickets, please visit: www.queenstheatre.org, or call the box office at 718-760-0064. To purchase in person, the theater box office is open Tuesday to Friday, 12 pm to 6 pm and two hours before each show.





Queens Theatre is fully wheelchair accessible, including entryways, theater spaces, and restrooms. The Sunday, Nov. 17, 3pm performance will be ASL Interpreted; Saturday, Nov. 23's 2pm matinee will be Open Captioned for Deaf and hard of hearing audiences; and the Sunday, Nov. 24, 3pm show will be Audio Described for blind and low-vision audiences.





The Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, directly under the iconic towers of the New York State Pavilion. It is easily accessible by car (parking is free), bus and subway. A free shuttle brings audience members from the subway (7 train-Mets-Willets Point) to the theater, starting an hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: Dominick Totino Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You