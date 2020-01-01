Necromancers Of The Public Domain Returns With CAPE-CODDITIES
Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN, a 1-Night-Only NYC variety show.
Up next: Cape-Coddities by Dennis & Marion Chatham aka Roger Livingston Scaife.
From the book:
I know of no greater relief than to escape from town and come to the Cape.
WHEN: Monday, January 6 at 8pm. (Running time: 75 minutes)
WHERE: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btwn 8th and 9th) New York, NY 10018 (btwn 8th and 9th Ave)
WHO: Theater of the Apes
Melody Allegra Berger (Ganstagrass / Desperate Measures)
Bob Fisher (The Annoyance Theater / Cardiff Giant)
Jamie Scotto (Funkrust Brass Band)
Milo Kotis (Theater of the Apes Sub-Adult Division)
Rob Neill (The New York NeoFuturists)
Hosted by Ayun Halliday (No Touch Monkey! / The East Village Inky)
HOW MUCH: $15, https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/necromancersjanuary2020
Beer & wine available in the lobby before and after the show.
Read Cape-Coddities for free online: https://archive.org/details/capecoddities00scai/page/n5
More info: http://www.theater-of-the-apes.com/
Theater of the Apes: Human See. Human Do.