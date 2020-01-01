Necromancers Of The Public Domain Returns With CAPE-CODDITIES

Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN, a 1-Night-Only NYC variety show.

Up next: Cape-Coddities by Dennis & Marion Chatham aka Roger Livingston Scaife.

From the book:

I know of no greater relief than to escape from town and come to the Cape.

WHEN: Monday, January 6 at 8pm. (Running time: 75 minutes)

WHERE: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btwn 8th and 9th) New York, NY 10018 (btwn 8th and 9th Ave)

WHO: Theater of the Apes

Melody Allegra Berger (Ganstagrass / Desperate Measures)

Bryce Edwards (Gobbydafoo)

Bob Fisher (The Annoyance Theater / Cardiff Giant)

Jamie Scotto (Funkrust Brass Band)

Milo Kotis (Theater of the Apes Sub-Adult Division)

Rob Neill (The New York NeoFuturists)

Joe Richman (Radio Diaries)

Hosted by Ayun Halliday (No Touch Monkey! / The East Village Inky)

HOW MUCH: $15, https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/necromancersjanuary2020

Beer & wine available in the lobby before and after the show.

Read Cape-Coddities for free online: https://archive.org/details/capecoddities00scai/page/n5

More info: http://www.theater-of-the-apes.com/

Theater of the Apes: Human See. Human Do.





