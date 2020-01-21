Necromancers Of The Public Domain Presents NEW YORK: THE NATION'S METROPOLIS

Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library and resurrect it as a low budget variety show.

Up next: New York: The Nation's Metropolis by Peter Marcus (1921)

NEW YORK Is preeminently the City of Violent Contrasts. Nowhere else are manifestations of beauty and ugliness, prosperity and squalor brought into such vivid and striking relief, and of no other city can we say with equal truth that it defies the effort to summarize briefly its typical characteristics.

Advance Tickets on sale now: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/necromancersfeb





