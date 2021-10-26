National Queer Theater To Debut Javier Rivera DeBruin's LUCIERNAGAS At 14th Street Y Theater

National Queer Theater will present Javier Rivera DeBruin's riveting new play Luciérnagas at 14th Street Y Theater in Manhattan from November 11-30, 2021. Luciérnagas is co-presented by the Theater at the 14th Street Y.

A semi-finalist for the 2019 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award, Luciérnagas is a story about heritage, legacy, and forgiveness. When Mal's maternal grandmother Lupe dies, she inherits a mysterious cabin in the woods. While visiting this small house for the first time, Mal encounters her estranged mother Silvia, the ghost of her grandmother, and a bioluminescent child named Xara who lives in the walls. Silvia declares ownership of the cabin, Mal struggles to break free from old patterns, and Xara demands to be seen. All the while, they parse through possessions, secrets, and family dynamics, over a weekend they won't soon forget.

"Javier Rivera DeBruin's work is a poetic reminder of the bonds of family, and the queerness of modern life. Luciérnagas, directed by the incomparable Carlos Armesto, represents the very best of new LGBTQ theater in New York City and the future of the American Theater, which is more inclusive, beautiful, and transformative. We are so grateful at National Queer Theater to be a part of developing this beautiful show," said Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founding Artistic Director of National Queer Theater.

"We are striving to deconstruct single story narratives that the American Theater has told for so long. We fill this void by celebrating immigrant stories, refocusing resources to produce as many works by people of color, and advancing opportunities for underrepresented communities. Luciérnagas offers that fresh perspective, with a lens on Latiné culture that will enrich the fabric of theater experiences for audiences in New York City. Luciérnagas' company and creative team is over 90 percent people of color, queer artists, and women." said Douglas Dubois Sebamala, Managing Director of National Queer Theater.

Luciérnagas (Spanish for "fireflies") stars Teresa Yenque, Alexandra Taylor, Gary Dooley, Gabriela Garcia-Castro and Yasha Lelonek.

"I've been a fan of Javi's work since we first met to work on Luciérnagas a few years ago. Their moving poetry, rich characters, and open spirit are what hooked me in, from the beginning," said the director of Luciérnagas, Carlos Armesto.

"The 14th St. Y Theater honors the edgy, diverse, and rich history of innovative culture making in the East Village and is committed to offering a platform for new voices. Luciérnagas, written by someone who identifies as both queer and Latiné, blurs the line between the normal and the paranormal with skillful grace while still being a very relatable story about mothers and daughters. It speaks to theater's ability to be both diverse and universal at the same time-the kind of work we hope to provide to our audiences, challenging the viewer to see themselves in others," said Kryssy Wright, Production Manager at 14th St. Y.

Tickets for Luciérnagas may be purchased via the Theater at the 14th Street Y website. General admission is $25. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 646-395-4310 or in person at the 14th Street Y (at the corner of 14th St. and 1st Ave.). All tickets are subject to a $2.99 servicing fee.

In line with New York City's proof of vaccination requirement, theater guests will need to share a photo or copy of their official CDC COVID-19 vaccination card to enter the 14th Street Y Theater. Guests may also use the following options as proof of vaccination: