NYC's Gets Its First & Only Drunk Acting Class - SIP & ACT: A 90-MINUTE BYOB CRASH COURSE IN ACTING

Calling all act-oholics! Ever watch tv or a movie and think "I could do that?" NYC is now home to SIP & ACT: A BYOB CRASH COURSE IN ACTING - a summer drinking & theatrical experience that helps you feel more comfortable speaking and performing in front of people - live on an actual Off-Broadway stage! https://www.eventbrite.com/o/russell-acting-studio-17093520886

You will practice and then perform scripts from well-known tv shows and movies with instructors offering tips along the way. Participants loosen limbs with their favorite beverage in hand and test out their acting chops during a 90-minute "class" designed for total beginners who've always dreamed about acting, but who've never had the opportunity, nerve or right amount of alcohol! It's also a fun way to meet new people.

BYOB actors will perform scenes from sitcoms like Friends or Cheers and from Oscar-nominated screenplays like Silver Linings Playbook and When Harry Met Sally.

Russell Acting Studio is one of New York's top-rated boutique acting studios. In a relaxed, social setting, instructor/actors Catherine Russell and Bradley Bemboom will guide you step-by-step through creating a memorable performance.

The classes are easy, fun, and totally stress-free. They are also ideal for total beginners, so it's perfect for friends, family, coworkers or couples looking for a unique date night. It's a wildly entertaining company team building event or fly solo and meet some creative people.

Russel Acting Studio also offers BYOB gift certificates for that family member or friend who always talks about becoming an actor but needs a push to get started. Gift certificates also make for a unique Father's Day or Graduation gift.

The next round of classes take place on:

· Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 5:30 PM

· Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 5:30 PM

· Thursday June 20, 2019 at 6:30 PM

· Saturday June 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM

Tickets are $34 and you can buy one class or get a group rate for two or more. To purchase: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/russell-acting-studio-17093520886





