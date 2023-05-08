NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE

Wagner Productions in association with CPA Theatricals has announced the NYC cast for industry staged readings of Jungle Jim, A Musical Wildlife Adventure, to be staged at 12:00 p.m. on June 3 and June 4, 2023, as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival at Theatre Row.

Award-winning choreographer and stage director Joe Barros will direct a cast of five, including Rosie Chandler, Genesis Adelia Collado, Kenza Nejmi, Kurt Perry and Aaron Syi. Jungle Jim, A Musical Wildlife Adventure for young audiences is based upon the beloved Jungle Jim animated children's music videos, with a book by Marilyn Campbell-Lowe, music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, and a story and characters by Grandpa Stevee.

One night, after arguing with his little sister about sharing their toys, young Jim dreams of adventure in the jungle wild. When he magically awakens in the thick of the tropics, "Jungle Jim" finds himself in the middle of a search for a missing leopard cub. With the help of his wild animal friends, including a mischievous monkey and a prickly porcupine, Jungle Jim learns the true meaning of selflessness, sharing, and family in this raucous, family-friendly musical.

"Now, more than ever, it is vital we share the significance of the arts with our younger generation, bringing them quality and memorable entertainment," stated CPA Theatricals founder Larry Little. "We are thrilled to partner with Wagner Productions in delivering this original musical to families around the country."

Members of the theater industry interested in attending one of the staged readings may RSVP for one or two industry comps by emailing our press representative at paul@offoffpr.com.

The runtime is 50 minutes, no intermission.

Currently in development, Jungle Jim is seeking to inspire interest from producing partners for their involvement in a developmental production or full workshop. These staged readings follow a developmental reading of Jungle Jim held in Chicago on April 2, 2023.

Joe Barros (director) (he/him) is an award-winning queer director, choreographer and writer working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, internationally, and in film. Artistic Director: New York Theatre Barn, an inclusive home for original culture-shifting musicals during incubation currently in its 16th season. Broadway: Gigi (associate director). Off-Broadway: Cagney (associate director), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones. National Tours/Regional/International: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlotte's Web (TheaterWorksUSA), Beaches (Chicago's Drury Lane, associate director), Aida (Singapore), Breathe (with Matt Doyle and Max Clayton), plus Goodspeed, DC's Signature Theatre, Broadway in Chicago, The Phoenix Theatre Company (Keynote Speaker, 2022 Festival of New American Theatre), Bucks County Playhouse, Kaixinmahua (Shanghai). Recent Film: The Girl Who Left Home with Paolo Montalban. Barros recently directed readings of Larry Kirwan's Iraqi Rose, and McGuire & Simon's The Bubble (based on the film). Barros is co-writing the musical Winner with Nico Juber (upcoming UK workshop), and Yasuke: The Black Samurai with BÃ¡lint Varga and Azusa Fujikura. www.joebarros.comï»¿

Marilyn Campell-Lowe (book) is a published, award-winning playwright. Her plays have been seen in New York at 59E59 Street Theater and Provincetown Playhouse; regionally at Berkeley Rep, Actors Theater of Louisville, Baltimore Center Stage, Trinity Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse and Cleveland Playhouse, among others; and internationally in London, Oxford UK, Greece and Hungry, among others. She is the recipient of a Chicago Joseph Jefferson Award; LA Backstage Garland Award, and a nomination from the LA Drama Critics Circle, among others. Award winning plays include Crime and Punishment (w/Curt Columbus); My Own Stranger, from the writings of Anne Sexton, and The Beats. Currently, she is co-adapting with Tony Award winner, Paul Oakley Stovall, two new commissioned plays for Quintessence Theatre, in Philadelphia, Written by Phillis (2023 Season) and FIRE! (2024 Season). She also has ongoing projects in the works with Larry Little and CPA Theatricals, including Girlhood, The Moment, and Jungle Jim (libretto). In 2019, she co-adapted and produced, "Lived Through This," for the United Nations 63rd Annual Commission on the Status of Women, NYC. Additionally, Ms. Campbell-Lowe is an award-winning producer, actor, radio personality, Core Member of New Classics Collective and co-founder of the Writers Theatre, Glencoe, IL. She is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and the Dramatists Guild of America. Visit www.marilynrcampbell.com

Danny K. Bernstein (music and lyrics) is an award-winning composer/lyricist, music director and pianist. His musicals include Wings (Book, Music, Lyrics), On Your Mark! (Book, Lyrics - currently licensed through MTI) and Far From Canterbury (Book, Music, Lyrics) - Outstanding Overall Musical, 2015 FringeNYC. He's a 2019 and 2017 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, 2014 Winner, New Voices Project, New Musical Inc., through Walt Disney Imagineering, Los Angeles. He can be found playing at piano bars in the West Village on most weekends.

CPA Theatricals staff: Larry Little (lead producer), Timothy O'Connell & Julie Bossidy (Associate Producers), and Nicholas Reinhart (Assistant Producer). Costume & Props Designer: Jim Radloff; Stage Manager: Nicholas Reinhart; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

The CreateTheater New Works Festival is dedicated to developing new plays and musicals created in-house by members of The Experts Theater Company, the writers' residency program within CreateTheater. www.newworksfest.org https://expertstheatercompany.com/