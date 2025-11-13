NEIGHBOR PLAY Premiers at Stage Time Studios Harlem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



neighbor play, a new play by Megan Rivkin, directed by Miles Sternfeld, will have its world premiere Monday, November 17th-Thursday, November 20th (7:30 pm and 10:00pm performances) at Stage Time Studios (2331 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10027).

The cast includes Kate Giffin (Christina) and Simon Henriques (Neighbor). The play is directed by Miles Sternfeld, who recently directed a sold-out, site-specific immersive production of Into the Woods on a private campground, featuring newly commissioned acoustic folk orchestrations. The sold-out production was featured in Time Out New York and garnered over half a million views on TikTok.

neighbor play is a new play about Christina, a 25-year-old Upper East Sider who feels incapable of doing anything hard, and her neighbor, who wants to feel capable again. Something's brewing between them when Neighbor comes over to help Christina fix her broken closet. This sexy new horror play is for ages 18+.

The play features lighting design by Nicholas Pollock and Andrew Patashnik and is stage managed by Lauren McAuliffe.