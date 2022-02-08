Musicians From Curtis Institute Of Music Play Schubert's Quintet This Month at the 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, begins a new alliance with the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music with a live in-person concert and a master class. This first-of-its kind collaboration, entitled Curtis at 92Y, will give Curtis its first-ever "home" in New York City - and give the 92Y community an opportunity to learn from Curtis faculty and alumni and enjoy the work of one of the most important conservatories in the world. Both institutions hope to build on this first phase with greater and deeper engagement, beginning with programming designed to educate, engage, and delight audiences and students of all ages, through performances, classes for schoolchildren, adult education, mentorship, and more.

On Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:30pm ET, the first of two annual Curtis on Tour concerts premieres with a Curtis ensemble, comprising esteemed faculty members Ida Kavafian, violin, and Peter Wiley, cello, and three recent alumni of Curtis: Francis Carr, cello ('21), Lun Li, violin ('20), and Cara Pogossian, viola, ('21). The ensemble will play Schubert and more on the stage of 92Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York City. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

A performance of Schubert's C-Major Quintet will be followed by the New York premiere of a new work by another member of Curtis' faculty, with Grammy Award-winning composer Richard Danielpour's String Quintet ("A Shattered Vessel"). Written 190 years after the Schubert work for the same instrumentation of two violins, viola and two cellos, ("A Shattered Vessel") contemplates crisis and struggle, loss and healing, renewal and gratitude.

The program includes:

Danielpour, String Quintet ("A Shattered Vessel") (NY premiere)

Schubert, String Quintet in C Major, D. 956

Lun Li, violin

Ida Kavafian, violin

Cara Pogossian, viola

Francis Carr, cello

Peter Wiley, cello

Concert available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

This performance is part of Curtis on Tour, the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music. This program is part of The Tisch Center for the Arts.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1pm, internationally acclaimed Curtis on Tour artists, violist and violinist, Ida Kavafian, and cellist, Peter Wiley, lead the collaboration's first Master Class for two of 92Y School of Music's Recanati-Kaplan gifted and talented program scholars, Chloe Joo and Erin Wong. For more information and to register for this free in-person master class, visit 92y.org/event/ida-kavafian-and-peter-wiley-master-class.

"We're tremendously excited to launch Curtis at 92Y," says Yana Stotland, Director of 92Y's School of Music. "Our combined 250 years of experience in music education at the highest level creates the foundation for extraordinary new opportunities for artistic growth in students of all ages."

Curtis and 92Y will also work together to develop engaging educational activities around Curtis on Tour appearances on 92Y's concert series for students enrolled in 92Y's School of Music, and in the larger New York City community, with a particular focus on the segment of the community served by 92Y's Center for Arts Learning & Leadership, a renowned music education program developed and run by 92Y that pre-pandemic served over 15,000 primarily under-resourced New York City public school students in-person, and now has expanded nationally online.

"We are pleased to join 92Y in this endeavor and are thrilled by its tremendous potential," says Andrew Lane, Vice President of Touring and Artist Management at Curtis. "Together we will amplify the performance and educational offerings of both of our institutions, reach new audiences, and deepen our relationships with the communities we serve."

In summer 2022, selected students from 92Y's highly-regarded Recanati-Kaplan Program for Excellence in the Arts will study with Curtis alumni teaching artists in an online intensive instructional and mentorship program. 92Y's Recanati-Kaplan program offers full merit-based scholarships for gifted and talented students to foster their creative potential through a broad range of individualized instruction, advanced classes, and mentoring to accelerate learning and support technical accomplishment. This intensive online program with Curtis will supplement the development of overall musicianship and preparedness for our most dedicated scholars.

With 18 concerts, the spring season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt; two performances by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut of pianist Eric Lu; the Grammy Award-nominated Israeli mandolin wizard Avi Avital; two co-presentations with the New York Philharmonic; and the return of guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.

The season will feature one of the first NYC performances of the Gateways Music Festival, co-presented by 92Y, presenting works reflecting on the theme of enslavement; the New York premiere of 92Y co-commission, Dido Reimagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner, performed by the Brentano String Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw; the world premieres of Cazon's Revenge by Gonzalo Grau and Arum der Fayer by Osvaldo Golijov, both for mandolin and string quartet, performed by Brooklyn Rider; the New York premiere of ("A Shattered Vessel") by Richard Danielpour, performed by an ensemble from the Curtis Institute of Music; the New York premiere of Acabris! Acabras! Acabram! written and performed by Stewart Goodyear; and award-winning composer Joel Thompson's In response to the madness, performed by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet.

