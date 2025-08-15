Moxie Arts NY to Present Workshop Production of I KNOW WHY IRIS CHANG DIED at IRT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moxie Arts NY will present the 2025 Moxie Incubator workshop production of i know why iris chang died by Esmé Maria Ng, running September 4–7, 2025, at IRT Theater in the West Village.

Directed by Bibiana Torres, the production will star Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars, Raya and the Last Dragon) as April and Sagan Chen (Survival of the Thickest) as May.

Told from the perspective of May, a trans masculine Chinese-American graphic artist, i know why iris chang died follows the character in the wake of the Atlanta Spa Shootings as they prepare to publish their debut graphic novel recounting their family’s experience during the Rape of Nanking.

As May delves into the past, their twin sister focuses on conceiving a child through IVF. The piece is described as heartfelt, dark, and deeply funny, exploring legacy, family, suicide, genocide, and healing from generational trauma.

The production features illustrations and graphic design by May Wang, sound and projections design by Max Van, and lighting design by Ari Kim. Originally commissioned by Live & In Color’s June Bingham New Play Commission, the work is part of the Moxie Incubator program, which develops new works centering women and artists of historically excluded genders.