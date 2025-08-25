Moxie Arts NY To Present Workshop Production Of 500 RATS: A LOVE STORY At HERE Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moxie Arts NY has announced that tickets are now available for the 2025 Moxie Incubator workshop production of 500 Rats: A Love Story by BT Hayes. Directed by Em Hausmann and produced in association with Beth Slade, the play will be presented at HERE Arts Center’s DOT Theatre (145 6th Avenue, NYC) from Friday, September 12 through Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at this link.

About the Play

Ibbi, an anxiety-ridden lesbian, has a lot on her plate: her rat-infested apartment, a landlady blaming her for the damage, and rent she can’t afford. Things take a chaotic turn when Ibbi has a breakdown in front of Bo, a hot they/them who draws her into the heart of the rat empire. Along the way, they encounter mushroom tea, thrift shops, and the New York City Housing Authority in a surreal, comedic adventure about survival, community, and unexpected connection.

The cast features Charlotte Polk as Ibbi, Joyah Dominique as Dame Erica Dams, Isabelle Deveaux as Bo, Antony Terrell as Mother, Danielle Koenig as Jimmy Streets, and Nicole Kolitsas as Puppeteer.

The creative team includes Stage Manager Cori Diaz, Scenic Designer Malena Logan, Puppet Designer Leah Levine, Lighting Designer Lee Anne Meeks, Costume Designer Sam DeBell, Sound Designer Cora Cicala, and Graphic Designer Noah Stevens.

Performance Schedule

Friday, September 12 at 7pm

Saturday, September 13 at 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, September 14 at 2pm

Content Warning: Death, drugs, violence, murder, swearing, classism.

About the Playwright

BT Hayes is a New York-based multi-disciplinary artist whose work has been presented at Classic Stage, The Tank, Little City Lights, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She is currently developing the puppet-horror musical What Remains of Burke & Hare and is a member of the BMI Bookwriting Cohort.

About Moxie Arts NY

Founded in 2017, Moxie Arts NY is a Lilly Award-winning nonprofit theatre company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women and artists of historically excluded genders. Its accelerated development program, the Moxie Incubator, provides unproduced works with two rounds of development leading up to workshop productions like 500 Rats: A Love Story.