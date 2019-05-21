Miranda Haymon's IN THE PENAL COLONY To Play Next Door At NYTW

The Hodgepodge Group and producer Lucy Powis will present Miranda Haymon's In the Penal Colony at NYTW's Fourth Street Theatre (79 East 4th Street between Bowery and 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003), July 11-28. Performances will be on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 13 at 2pm, Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 14 at 2pm, Sunday, July 14 at 7:30pm, Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 20 at 2pm, Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 21 at 2pm, Sunday, July 21 at 7:30pm, Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 25 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 27 at 2pm, Saturday, July 27 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 28 at 2pm. Tickets ($35 General; $45 Premium) are available for advance purchase at www.nytw.org or by calling 212-460-5475. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

Adapted from Franz Kafka's short story of the same name, In the Penal Colony investigates the performance of power, patriarchy and punishment. Three black men convene in an unnamed penal colony, asking what it means for them to exist in the media, when observed, when consumed, when punished.

The cast will feature Jamar Brathwaite (Much Ado About Nothing at The Public Theater; The Three Musketeers with Classical Theater of Harlem), David Glover (The Fever at La MaMa; Vandals at The Tank), and Dhari Noel (Telegraph Bois at Ars Nova; Floater, Ride with Cherry Picking) with Set Design by Emmie Finckel (Athena at JACK; Riot Antigone at La MaMa), Lighting Design by Cha See (Cute Activist at Bushwick Starr; The Triumphant with Target Margin Theatre), and Sound Design by Valentine Monfeuga (Let's Get Ready Together at The Tank; Assistant on The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias with The Playwrights Realm).

In the Penal Colony is part of Next Door at NYTW which provides a home for companies and artists who are producing their own work. This initiative provides each project with subsidized resources and space for development and performance in the Fourth Street Theatre. As part of an ongoing effort to expand support for artists at every stage of their careers, this series served over 300 artists in the first two years alone.









