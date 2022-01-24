Megan Quick's AND TOTO TOO to play 2022 FRIGID Festival

Diva Dog Theater Company will present And Toto Too written and performed by Megan Quick. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th Street, NYC, NY) with performances on Friday, February 18 at 6:30pm, Sunday, February 20 at 1:15pm, Tuesday, February 22 at 10:30pm, Friday, February 25 at 4:45pm, Saturday, February 26 at 8:15pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

It's always a treat to bask in the glow of an accomplished star. In this intimate and unvarnished one-dog-show, Terry Spitz-best known for her iconic work as Toto in The Wizard of Oz-sings and speaks about life, love, art, and (of course) her relationship with the film's other breakout star, Judy Garland.

Megan Quick (Writer/Performer) is an actor/writer based in New York City. She holds a BA in theater from Sewanee: The University of the South and was selected as the Tennessee Williams Fellow at the university in 2016. After moving to NYC, Megan studied acting at the Atlantic Acting School and improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade. She has previously performed And Toto Too during a residency at the Moonlight Theater in Athens Georgia, and virtually at The PIT's 2021 virtual SOLOCOM festival.

Diva Dog Theater Company is a woman-created and led theater company in New York City.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc