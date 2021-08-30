Manhattan Repertory Theatre to Return With NYC Premiere Of KALISPELL!

Manhattan Repertory Theatre will present the New York City premiere of Kim E. Ruyle's award-winning play, KALISPELL, directed by Ken Wolf.

Kalispell, winner of the 2018 Brevard Full-Length Play Writing Competition, will be presented by Manhattan Repertory Theatre at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th St (off 8th Ave) opening September 24, 2021.

Kalispell by Kim E. Ruyle, explores the insane dynamics of a dysfunctional western Montana logging family. A volatile redneck patriarch, a doting matriarch, and their five grown children are brought together for a Thanksgiving holiday which forces them to confront their biases, broken relationships and life choices, as they deal with a series of crises that careen between tragic and hilarious.

Directed by Ken Wolf, Artistic Director of Manhattan Rep, and the host of THE PLAYWRITING PODCAST, Kalispell features an amazing cast. Danny McWilliams, who originated the role Jim in The Bigot by Gabi and Eva Mor, headlines this cast in the role of the redneck patriarch, Bud. Also featured are Dave Silberger, Matt McGlade, Chelsea Clark, Geoffrey Grady, Florence Pape, Peter Quinones and Lisa Walker.

Kim E. Ruyle is a Wisconsin-based playwright whose stories come from a unique perspective. A Vietnam-era veteran with blue-collar roots, Kim went on to earn multiple graduate degrees and to have a 30-year global business career. Kalispell launched Kim's second career - writing for the stage. His second play, Sliding into Seniorhood, is also an award-winning play and can be seen the weekend of September 17th at Shawnee Playhouse (https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/).

The New York City Premiere of Kalispell by Kim E. Ruyle will be performed at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th St (off 8th Ave) on the 4th floor. Opening night is Friday September 24 at 7 pm, followed by performances on Saturday September 25 at 3 pm and 7pm, and Sunday September 26 at 3 pm.

Ticket reservations can be made at www.manhattanrep.com.

All tickets are $20.00. Masks and proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required to attend.