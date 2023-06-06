MORE TO IT By Ethan Edwards To Premiere At The Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

The New York premiere of "MORE TO IT" by Ethan Edwards, starring Tess Goldwyn*, Whitney St. Ours, Janice Théard, and Joe Boccia Jr.* will be on Sunday, June 11th at 2:00 Pm at the Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street) in midtown Manhattan. (*these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association)

The one-act play centers around a woman in her late twenties who wins $612,000 from a lottery ticket and decides to give it to one of her three friends. As the play unfolds and interviews for the money are conducted, it becomes evident that she has some ulterior motives and that the money may not exist at all. This play is an AEA approved showcase.

Part of program # 1 of the Chain Theatre 2023 Summer One Act Festival, "MORE TO IT" will also be presented on Saturday, June 17th @ 5:00 PM and Thursday, June 22nd @ 6:30 PM.

Tickets begin at $22 and are now available online at ChainTheatre.org. $25 tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance. Use Promo code: MORE for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

Described as a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way." the Chain Summer One Act Festival is scheduled to run from June 8 through June 25. For additional information, contact: (917) 261-2446 / info@chaintheatre.org or follow them: @chaintheatrenyc